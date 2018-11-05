  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 4 Series
  4. 2019 BMW 4 Series
  5. 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible

2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible

BMW 4 Series 430i Convertible Exterior. European Model with Executive Package Shown.
7.5/10 Expert Rating
BMW 4 Series 430i Convertible Profile. European Model with Executive Package Shown.
BMW 4 Series 430i Convertible Profile. European Model with Executive Package Shown.
BMW 4 Series 430i Convertible Profile. European Model with Executive Package Shown.
BMW 4 Series 430i Convertible Exterior. European Model with Executive Package Shown.
+170
(6)

2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible
MSRP Range: $52,950 - $62,000

MSRP$52,950
Dealer Price

Which 4 Series does Edmunds recommend?

While the 440i's six-cylinder power is intoxicating, the 430i will hit the sweet spot for most buyers. Its turbo four-cylinder is a strong performer in its own right, and the money you save can go toward desirable options such as the Convenience package (heated seats, blind-spot warning) or the Driving Assistance package (forward collision warning, lane departure warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking).

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Strong performance regardless of four- or six-cylinder power
  • Ride quality is quiet and comfortable
  • Biased toward comfort, but still excels at high speed on flowing roads
Cons
  • Cargo capacity is smaller than in top rivals
  • Rivals offer more innovative in-car tech
  • Some interior trim pieces feel a bit cheap for the price
What's new
  • New standard features: navigation, Apple CarPlay, parking sensors
  • Upgraded gauge cluster
  • Part of the first 4 Series generation introduced for 2014

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

BMW's reputation for making world-class sport coupes and convertibles is hard-earned. The automaker practically invented the segment decades ago with its 2002 and then the two-door 3 Series. It has led the pack ever since. Five years ago, BMW redesigned the two-door 3 Series (coupe and convertible) and rechristened it the 4 Series. Today's 2019 BMW 4 Series continues to deliver the performance, poise and refinement of its predecessor.

As such, the 4 Series can be a bit of everything to everyone. It's more civilized than a true sports car (no cramped interior or bone-jarring highway ride here) yet it's more sporting than a mainstream family car. The 4 Series offers a satisfying balance of comfort, capability and technology. One of our editors said it best in his test notes: "The 4 Series favors maturity over exuberance."

For 2019, the 4 Series turns a few previously optional features into standard equipment, the better to stay competitive as redesigned rivals add tempting offerings of their own. But while useful, these are minor details that don't give the 4 Series any particular edge. In a category BMW once so thoroughly dominated, the 4 Series is no longer an automatic pick. Audi, Mercedes-Benz and even Chevrolet and Ford now offer compelling coupes and convertibles. So, the competition has grown stronger, but that doesn't detract from the 4 Series' inherent excellence.

Notably, we picked the 2020 BMW 4 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

BMW 4 Series models

The 2019 BMW 4 Series is available as a coupe or convertible in two trims — 430i or 440i that differ mostly by engine type. The 430i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque), while the 440i uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (326 hp and 332 lb-ft). All 4 Series models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, though a six-speed manual is optional with the coupe. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is also an option.

Standard 430i features include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, a sunroof (coupe), heated side mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, cruise control, a rearview camera, parking sensors, and emergency notification, roadside assistance and remote services, including smartphone app control over some car functions. Convertible models have a power-operated retractable hardtop with a removable wind deflector.

Inside you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ambient cabin lighting, BMW's iDrive infotainment system with navigation and an 8.8-inch display, Apple CarPlay (one-year subscription), and a nine-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB input.

The 440i adds keyless entry and ignition, upgraded steering wheel leather, and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio. (These are offered as options on the 430i.)

Notable options include adaptive headlights, an adaptive sport suspension, premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, a surround-view camera system and a wireless device charging pad. Additional safety features and driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW 430i Convertible (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic transmission | RWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.5 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility6.0
Technology7.5

Driving

8.0
Removing the roof has increased the 4 Series' heft and blunted its nimbleness, but not as much as you might think. Power is merely adequate. While this drop-top won't be your first choice for a twisty road, it doesn't wilt at the challenge. As a cruiser, it excels.

Acceleration

7.5
With little perceptible lag, the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder picks up cleanly from low revs. The eight-speed transmission is matched well to the engine to provide reliable thrust without undue delay. Good but not giddying acceleration at full whack, reaching 60 mph in 6.9 seconds in our testing.

Braking

8.5
Brake modulation is superb in routine driving; its initial low-effort travel ramps nicely into increased braking force. Neither mushy nor "high and hard," the pedal delivers the right action in all but near-panic stops, where it can feel a bit wooden. It stopped from 60 mph in 111 feet in our testing.

Steering

8.0
The steering feel is a little inert, but the quickness is spot-on for this car, and the heft is just right whether at parking lot speeds or on the freeway. Our test car has 18-inch wheels and summer tires. Leave it in the default setting; Sport mode makes the steering unnecessarily heavy.

Handling

7.5
This BMW is a tidy handler. Despite tires that howl readily, the car has good balance and comports itself well. Its extra weight over the coupe is apparent as you drive it harder, as turn-in is blunted noticeably. Sport mode doesn't significantly change the optional Adaptive M dampers on our test car.

Drivability

8.0
Gear changes are unusually smooth, particularly in Comfort mode, if not especially quick. It has good logic on grades. The stop-start system restarts the engine quickly but with an abrupt lurch. Not much engine braking, and the cruise control slows the car in corners and does not downshift the transmission on descents.

Comfort

8.0
A nice, accomplished cruiser. It has a comfortable ride that's well-damped, managing to strike a nice balance between comfort and control. Extraneous noises are few, and its comprehensive climate controls let you ride top-down even in cold weather.

Seat comfort

7.5
The sport seats are quite comfortable yet not heavily bolstered. There's enough lateral support for the car's grip, so they're well suited to the car's disposition. An extendable thigh support is the icing on the cake. The upright back seat has firm padding and little contouring.

Ride comfort

8.0
A comfortable ride that doesn't smother the road but has the right compliance. You feel the bumps and seams, but they don't upset the car or its occupants. It deals well with its increased heft and the ride never falls apart. Only certain roads betray its rooflessness; body quivers are few.

Noise & vibration

8.0
It's very civilized overall, with especially good noise isolation for a drop-top. Wind noise is minimal, and the most prominent sound is road noise. The engine sounds unabashedly like a four-cylinder, which isn't great but at least it's reasonably well muted.

Climate control

8.0
The climate control system works powerfully, reaching target temps rapidly. The simple layout has two knobs (plus a "stratifier" knob) and a row of same-feeling buttons. Oddly, auto mode doesn't control fan speed. The front seats are heated and deliver warm air from the headrests. The back seat gets two vents and a temperature knob.

Interior

8.0
This is a convertible with few compromises. The top is outstanding in nearly every regard. Visibility and access match the coupe's, and the driving position is spot-on. There's solid space for front occupants, though backseat legroom is at a premium.

Ease of use

8.0
BMW's iDrive goes a long way toward decluttering the interior while giving the driver information and control of the infotainment along with a multitude of vehicle settings. It takes some time to explore but, once learned, becomes second nature. Other controls are fairly straightforward.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
This two-door BMW offers access typical for this class. Its doors are not too long or too heavy for easy use in a parking lot. A large aperture eases access when the door can be opened fully. Modest sills and seat bolsters pose little obstruction. Backseat access is OK for a coupe, but there's nothing to grab onto.

Driving position

8.5
There's a vast range of driver seat height, fore-aft reach and steering wheel adjustment. Tall drivers are easily accommodated (particularly when the top is down!). Very good relationship between the pedals and the seat.

Roominess

8.0
Not exactly a compact car, it offers more than enough room all around for both front passengers. Rear seating seems improbable, but two adults will have enough space, assuming the front passengers aren't tall. Generous door armrests. The slim dashboard frees up space inside.

Visibility

8.0
There's lots of glass, all-around visibility is good, and none of the pillars are intrusive. Thanks to a full-size rear window, rearward visibility is fairly good, but the high-resolution backup camera is still helpful. The sloped nose can make it difficult to judge the end of the hood.

Quality

8.0
The cabin is well-built, with tight, even gaps and no squeaks or rattles. The materials are uniformly pleasant, though there's little about the interior design or layout that exudes a wow factor. Lesser-priced stablemates look similar inside.

Convertible top

9.0
An accomplished execution. This is an articulating hard roof that is tight and quiet and looks well-finished when up. Looks like a coupe inside, too. The power top folds down in 22 seconds. The wind blocker panel is cleverly stashed behind the rear seatback.

Utility

6.0
The folding roof has to go somewhere when stowed, and cargo space is what takes the hit. The cargo space is meager if you don't flip the partition, and with the partition up, the roof won't stow. Cabin storage options are limited, too. It's best to use the back seat for cargo.

Small-item storage

6.5
Storage options for small items are limited. The front armrest bin is tiny and suitable for a phone and little else. The door pockets will hold a bottle each. Two cupholders and a decent-sized glovebox round it out. The back seat has two cupholders and a small tray.

Cargo space

6.0
The partitioned trunk leaves a fair volume for items, but the available room is quite tapered. Flip the partition up for more space, but then you can't put the top down. None of this is surprising for a convertible, but it still limits the car's top-down potential during weekend getaways and road trips.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
Good luck squeezing a car seat behind the driver's seat with the top up — there is only a narrow slot through which to shove it. The front seat will need to be moved all the way forward. Lower LATCH points are highly visible under plastic lids at both back seats. There are no upper tether points.

Technology

7.5
Entry-level luxury cars often adopt the pay-to-play mentality with options, and the 430i is no different, with optional navigation and Apple CarPlay. iDrive is very well sorted these days and is a thoroughly modern way to explore the technology, but Android users are out of luck. Driver aids are optional.

Audio & navigation

8.0
Fast responses and sharp, clear graphics. The touch-sensitive knob supports writing and pinch-zoom for optional navigation. The optional Harman Kardon audio system (AM/FM/XM/CD) has decent sound quality with tight bass and some distortion at higher volume.

Smartphone integration

7.5
Accesses music library quickly and in a logical fashion. It has Apple CarPlay (a $300 option), which is easy to set up and works pretty well even without a touchscreen. Android Auto is not available. There are two USB inputs but no auxiliary jack.

Driver aids

6.0
Our car was not equipped with the optional Driving Assistance package that includes the usual array of driver aids that are now standard on every Toyota and other cars that cost many thousands less. That these systems are optional is a disappointment.

Voice control

8.0
Native voice controls support natural language quite well but can be used only with navigation input. Apple CarPlay voice controls work quite well and can be accessed by holding the steering wheel voice button down.
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all 4 Series lease offers
2019 BMW 4 Series price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 4 Series.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 17%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • engine
  • acceleration
  • spaciousness
  • handling & steering
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, My wife loves this car
Robert B Aiken,
440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Her hair does not blow with the windows up and top down and the neck warmer extends the season for Drop Topping., We have leased BMW's for the last 10 years driving a 135 convertible, Series 5 Sedan, 640i Convertible, 750i and a 440i convertible. The best ride for the driver is the 750i and 640i. We truly enjoyed all of them and they meet different needs. The 440i is the most fun to drive and with the top down is the best looking. They are all good looking and fun to drive. My only complaint is how complicated BMW makes the buying process and how pricey they are. It seems that they don't know what market they are going after. The Cars service, included for the first 36,000 miles, is wonderful and takes the worry out of fixing a very expensive machine.

4 out of 5 stars, Excellent summer ride
James,
440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Opted for the 440i without x-drive to save weight. Great acceleration and handling. Great folding hardtop and decent trunk even with top down. One of the best looking convertibles out there.

4 out of 5 stars, Wish it had autonomous braking standard equipment
Bill H.,
430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I have leased 3 six cylinder turbo BMW convertibles, 2 335i and a 435i . I decided to go with 2019 430i turbo 4 this time, and I must say it’s surprisingly peppy and fun to drive. I barely notice the difference in power during everyday driving.

3 out of 5 stars, Overpriced
N H Timm,
430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Too heavy

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

Used Years for BMW 4 Series
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014

Features & Specs

430i 2dr Convertible features & specs
430i 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$52,950
MPG 24 city / 34 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all for sale
430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$54,950
MPG 22 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower248 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all for sale
440i 2dr Convertible features & specs
440i 2dr Convertible
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$60,000
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower322 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$62,000
MPG 20 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower322 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite 4 Series safety features:

BMW Assist eCall
Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also allows passengers to call for roadside assistance with a single button.
Active Blind-Spot Detection
Warns if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel.
Forward Collision Warning
Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.

BMW 4 Series vs. the competition

BMW 4 Series vs. Audi A5

Audi has long played catch-up to BMW's vaunted 3 Series and now 4 Series coupes, but no more. In the last few years, Audi's A5 has measured up and in some ways — notably tech offerings, style and driving engagement — surpassed its German rival. The A5 tends to handle with a bit more alacrity than the 4 Series, but does so at the expense of ride comfort. This is a stiff sport coupe.

Compare BMW 4 Series & Audi A5 features

BMW 4 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

This is one of the granddaddies of rivalries, and both BMW and Mercedes have staked their claims well with similar kinds of cars. Mercedes has long taken the lead in ride comfort, safety innovation and general luxury refinement, ceding the "sport" end of the segment to BMW. But today's C-Class coupe is nearly every bit as engaging as the 4 Series, and sometimes more so.

Compare BMW 4 Series & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

BMW 4 Series vs. Lexus RC 300

Lexus found an opening among its German competitors by offering tremendous sport coupe value with a minimal pricing and options structure. The base car offers loads of standard features at a lower price, for example. The RC 300 favors comfort over handling or acceleration performance. But if you like to travel in comfort and style, the RC 300 is a great pick.

Compare BMW 4 Series & Lexus RC 300 features
BMW 4 Series for sale
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014

FAQ

Is the BMW 4 Series a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 4 Series both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about BMW 4 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 4 Series gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 4 Series. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 BMW 4 Series?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 4 Series:

  • New standard features: navigation, Apple CarPlay, parking sensors
  • Upgraded gauge cluster
  • Part of the first 4 Series generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the BMW 4 Series reliable?

To determine whether the BMW 4 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 4 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 4 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 BMW 4 Series a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 BMW 4 Series is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 4 Series and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 4 Series is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 4 Series?

The least-expensive 2019 BMW 4 Series is the 2019 BMW 4 Series 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,950.

Other versions include:

  • 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,950
  • 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $54,950
  • 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $60,000
  • 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $62,000
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW 4 Series?

If you're interested in the BMW 4 Series, the next question is, which 4 Series model is right for you? 4 Series variants include 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 4 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 BMW 4 Series

BMW finds itself in a rare position of playing catch-up with Mercedes-Benz and Audi in the luxury sport coupe class. Recent redesigns of the Mercedes C-Class and Audi A5 and S5 models have raised the bar, but the 2019 BMW 4 Series remains competitive, buoyed by a few improvements to this year's model.

The 4 Series is available as either a coupe or a convertible. The base 430i trim is powered by a 248-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the 440i gets a 326-hp, 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder. A standard eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels, and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is offered on all models. A six-speed manual transmission is also available, but only on the coupe.

Standard 430i features highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, selectable drive modes, BMW's Assist eCall emergency telematics, synthetic leather upholstery, BMW's iDrive infotainment system and a rearview camera. The 440i adds leather upholstery, keyless entry and ignition, and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system with satellite radio.

The 4 Series was updated for the 2018 model, and changes for 2019 are minimal. Navigation now comes standard (previously it was optional), as do parking sensors and a one-year subscription to Apple CarPlay. (Android users are out of luck.)

Notable options include adaptive headlights, an adaptive sport suspension, premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, a surround-view camera system, and a wireless device charging pad. Additional safety features and driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

In terms of price, the 2019 BMW 4 Series marches alongside the Mercedes C-Class and the Audi A5 or S5 when equipped similarly. The newer Mercedes leans a bit more to the traditional luxury side, while the Audi pushes modernity and technology to new levels. In many ways the BMW finds a pleasant middle ground and, despite its age handicap, is still worth serious consideration. When it's time to find your perfect 4 Series, let Edmunds help.

2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible Overview

The 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible is offered in the following styles: 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 4 Series Convertible 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 4 Series Convertible.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 4 Series Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 430i, 430i xDrive, 440i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertibles are available in my area?

2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 4 Series Convertible for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible 4 Series Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW 4 Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,999.

Find a new BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,791.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible and all available trim types: 430i, 430i xDrive, 440i, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

Related 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles