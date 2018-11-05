More about the 2019 BMW 4 Series

BMW finds itself in a rare position of playing catch-up with Mercedes-Benz and Audi in the luxury sport coupe class. Recent redesigns of the Mercedes C-Class and Audi A5 and S5 models have raised the bar, but the 2019 BMW 4 Series remains competitive, buoyed by a few improvements to this year's model. The 4 Series is available as either a coupe or a convertible. The base 430i trim is powered by a 248-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the 440i gets a 326-hp, 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder. A standard eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels, and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is offered on all models. A six-speed manual transmission is also available, but only on the coupe. Standard 430i features highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, selectable drive modes, BMW's Assist eCall emergency telematics, synthetic leather upholstery, BMW's iDrive infotainment system and a rearview camera. The 440i adds leather upholstery, keyless entry and ignition, and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system with satellite radio. The 4 Series was updated for the 2018 model, and changes for 2019 are minimal. Navigation now comes standard (previously it was optional), as do parking sensors and a one-year subscription to Apple CarPlay. (Android users are out of luck.) Notable options include adaptive headlights, an adaptive sport suspension, premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, a surround-view camera system, and a wireless device charging pad. Additional safety features and driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. In terms of price, the 2019 BMW 4 Series marches alongside the Mercedes C-Class and the Audi A5 or S5 when equipped similarly. The newer Mercedes leans a bit more to the traditional luxury side, while the Audi pushes modernity and technology to new levels. In many ways the BMW finds a pleasant middle ground and, despite its age handicap, is still worth serious consideration. When it's time to find your perfect 4 Series, let Edmunds help.

2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible Overview

The 2019 BMW 4 Series Convertible is offered in the following styles: 430i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

