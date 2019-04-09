  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)

2019 Audi A3 Convertible

Type:

What’s new

  • Quattro models get an 8-hp increase and a new transmission
  • Additional standard equipment and revisions to feature availability
  • Part of the second A3 generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Good balance of a comfortable ride and sporty handling
  • Strong acceleration from the turbocharged engine
  • Refined and stylish cabin
  • Small trunk, especially with all-wheel drive
  • Limited backseat space
MSRP Starting at
$38,900
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Audi A3 Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which A3 does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the Quattro guise in part for the additional power that comes with the namesake all-wheel-drive system. To keep the cost in check, we suggest sticking with the base Titanium or Premium trim. Also, consider getting the reasonably priced Convenience package for its useful blind-spot monitoring and keyless ignition and entry features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

The Audi A3 has consistently been the most well-rounded model in the entry-level luxury car segment. That's down to its appealing blend of style, performance and creature comforts that, until recently, was tough to beat. It's getting on in years now, having been introduced in 2015. Even so, when it comes to convincing small convertibles, the A3 is an intriguing choice.

Ongoing updates to the A3's feature set have helped keep it fresh. This year, for instance, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which were formerly optional on the base trim level, are now standard. Plus, Quattro models receive a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that replaces last year's six-speed unit. Oddly enough, the extra gear didn't result in improved fuel economy like we'd expect. In fact, the EPA says the Quattro has dropped by 2 mpg in combined city/highway driving compared to last year.

Another surprise is how good one of the A3's new rivals, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, is. It's won us over with its premium cabin design, capable infotainment system and all-around performance. But if you can deal with its snug accommodations, the 2019 Audi A3 remains a solid pick for an affordable luxury sedan.

2019 Audi A3 models

The 2019 Audi A3 is offered in four-door sedan and two-door convertible (Cabriolet) body styles. Both are available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The trim levels are named Titanium, Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige in Audi-speak, which are listed in order of increasing content.

Front-wheel-drive A3 models have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (184 hp, 221 lb-ft). These models have a fuel economy edge over their all-wheel-drive (Quattro) brothers to the tune of 4 mpg (EPA combined). Quattro variants have a similar engine, but a few changes elevate its gumption to a more robust 228 hp and 258 lb-ft. All A3s are fitted exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The base Titanium, available only as a sedan, is well-equipped, sporting features such as leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-speaker sound system, and a power-adjustable driver seat. The Premium is similarly equipped, but it is available as a sedan or a convertible. Premium Cabriolet models get a power-folding soft top, a nine-speaker sound system and a power-adjustable front passenger seat.

For a reasonable sum, the Premium Plus adds a mix of cosmetic and worthwhile convenience features such as 18-inch wheels, a power-adjustable passenger seat (sedan), blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless ignition and entry, parking sensors, full LED headlights, and wireless charging. These models also gain a dose of exterior appearance items such as revised bumpers, side sill extensions and illuminated aluminum front door sills.

The Prestige goes all out with a parking assistance system, power-folding mirrors, an expanded Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, navigation, a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, and a host of driver assistance features (including lane departure warning, adaptive cruise, automatic high beams). Some of the features found on the Premium Plus and the Prestige can be added to the lower trims as options.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Audi A3 Prestige Quattro Convertible (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current A3 has received some revisions, including a host of new driver assistance and cabin features, along with a new seven-speed transmission for Quattro models. Our findings remain applicable to this year's A3, however.

Scorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.0

Driving

8.0
Audi's familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter engine makes 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque in Quattro guise, which is enough for confident passing and merging. While the A3 Cabriolet isn't a sports car, its precise steering and good body control give it a sporty feel.

Acceleration

7.5
The powertrain feels hesitant off the line, but once the turbo kicks in, you're going places. Compared with others in the class, the 0-60 mph sprint of 6.2 seconds is just OK. The sedan is a half-second quicker (and 300 pounds lighter).

Braking

7.0
The A3 Cabriolet showed excellent braking composure, stopping straight with intuitive pedal feel, no extraneous motions, and zero brake fade after repeated hard stops. A panic stop from 60 mph took 120 feet with all-season tires — a satisfactory but not stellar result.

Steering

8.0
Our test car's steering effort was adjustable via Audi's Drive Select system, but even the sportiest setting (Dynamic) still felt overly light. Path control is very good, though, and this precision inspires confidence in real-world driving.

Handling

8.0
Our tester, equipped with the optional sport suspension, felt nimble and composed. But that's no surprise. The suspension tune and MQB platform mean it's kind of like a Volkswagen Golf GTI convertible. But there's little playfulness at the handling limit. The A3 is capable but not particularly exciting.

Drivability

8.0
The light steering makes parking maneuvers a breeze as does the A3's compact size. Rev-matched downshifts from the dual-clutch transmission are awesomely quick and precise. The transmission can feel sleepy at low speeds but is mostly on point.

Comfort

7.0
Manually adjustable front seats with modest bolstering offer generous space but could hold occupants tighter. The rear seat is tight, though the BMW 2 Series is similarly cramped. On the bright side, the ride is supple and the top creates a well-insulated cockpit when it's in place.

Seat comfort

7.0
Our A3 Cabriolet's Sport package included manual front seats that offered wide adjustability. There's not much lateral support by sport-seat standards, and a lack of space hurts rear-seat comfort.

Ride comfort

7.5
Even with the optional firmer suspension, the ride remained reasonably supple over most surfaces. Mild wobbling of the windshield was noted on rough patches, as were occasional pops and creaks from the top of the windshield with the soft top up.

Noise & vibration

7.0
With its top up, the A3 Cabriolet is well-insulated from the elements. Talk radio on the highway is easy to hear. Lower the roof, and you'll notice wind noise and buffeting at speed. The wind blocker reduces both but makes the rear seats unusable.

Interior

7.5
Audi is renowned for its excellent interiors, and the A3 is no exception. The austere dashboard takes Audi's minimalism to a new level, but the effect is distinctly upscale. The cramped back seat and trunk are on par with what you'll find in the 2 Series.

Ease of use

9.0
The controls are well-placed for quick access while driving. The knob-based MMI infotainment system is responsive and pretty easy to get the hang of. The central display screen provides crisp graphics and sensible menus.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The long, heavy doors can make you think twice in tight spots. The A3's sedan roots mean the front seats aren't too low; you don't fall into them. Rear-seat access isn't the issue; it's the lack of space once you get back there.

Roominess

6.5
There's no shortage of space up front. The wheel telescopes out as far as you need. The rear seats have climate vents, which is a nice touch, but they also have hard armrests, limited legroom and scant top-up headroom. The Cabriolet looks like a four-seater but is more of a 2+2.

Visibility

7.5
The relatively thin windshield pillars mean excellent visibility out the front. Rear visibility is predictably limited with the top up. The high beltline makes you feel ensconced within the car, but drivers with short torsos might complain.

Quality

9.0
The interior materials are beyond reproach, even in this entry-level Audi. Supple and thoughtfully textured materials are everywhere. The knobs and levers move with well-damped fluidity. Top-shelf engineering and construction are evident.

Convertible top

7.0
The A3's power soft top has a lot of real estate to cover from the windshield to the rear deck, and it shows in the leisurely 19.3 seconds required to power it down. (It takes 20.5 seconds on the way up.) The top stows neatly under its tonneau lid.

Utility

7.0
The A3 Cabriolet loses a pair of doors along with its roof, but thankfully it doesn't give up much of its already limited trunk space. Still, you'll have to pack smart and keep in-cabin personal effects to a minimum.

Small-item storage

7.0
Though pleasing to the eye, the A3's clean interior design lacks storage solutions, with modestly sized door pockets and a small console bin and glovebox.

Cargo space

7.0
The A3 Cabriolet's trunk loses a negligible amount of space on paper at 9.9 cubic feet, and it's fine for a grocery run or a weekend getaway. But it's slightly smaller than the BMW 2 Series' cargo area and not wide enough to stow a full set of golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Audi A3.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 1 reviews

    Features & Specs

    2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
    MSRP$41,700
    MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower228 hp @ 4500 rpm
    2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM
    MSRP$45,100
    MPG 22 city / 30 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed automated manual
    Horsepower228 hp @ 4500 rpm
    2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible features & specs
    2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$38,900
    MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower184 hp @ 4400 rpm
    2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible features & specs
    2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$47,100
    MPG 26 city / 35 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower184 hp @ 4400 rpm
    See all 2019 Audi A3 Convertible features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite A3 safety features:

    Active Lane Assist
    Helps to keep you in your lane by monitoring lane markings and applying gentle steering corrections.
    Side Assist
    Monitors the car's blind spots and illuminates a light when a car in an adjacent lane is in your blind spot.
    Adaptive Cruise With Stop & Go
    Adjusts your set speed when you approach traffic and maintains a predetermined gap. Can resume travel even after traffic stops.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Audi A3 vs. the competition

    Audi A3 vs. Audi S3

    All of the Audi A3's attributes are bumped up a notch in the S3. The S3 is a quicker, better-equipped and sharper-handling A3. It comes at a price, however. The S3's base price is some $12,000 higher than that of a base A3. But if you're considering a top-trim A3, you should consider the S3 as it actually costs a few hundred dollars less.

    Compare Audi A3 & Audi S3 features

    Audi A3 vs. Audi A4

    The A4 is a larger sedan than the A3. If you plan on using the back seat with any regularity, it's worth taking a look at the A4. The A3, however, is a nimbler car with better steering. Depending on your budget and needs, it might make sense to go for an A4 instead of a top-trim A3. The A4 also benefits from a newer design.

    Compare Audi A3 & Audi A4 features

    Audi A3 vs. BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo

    The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is a step up from the A3 in size and price. But although its hatchback body style makes the BMW more practical, its substantially higher price makes it less appealing. Also, the 3 Series Gran Turismo weighs several hundred pounds more than the A3 and has barely any more power. While the regular 3 Series is all-new for 2019, the 3 Series Gran Turismo isn't. Stick with the A3 in this case.

    Compare Audi A3 & BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo features

    More about the 2019 Audi A3

    2019 Audi A3 Convertible Overview

    The 2019 Audi A3 Convertible is offered in the following styles: 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM).

    What do people think of the 2019 Audi A3 Convertible?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Audi A3 Convertible and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 A3 Convertible 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 A3 Convertible.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Audi A3 Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 A3 Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro, 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro, 2.0 TFSI Premium, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Audi A3 Convertible here.

