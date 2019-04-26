2019 Mazda 3 Hatchback
Which 3 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Premium interior materials in the upper trim levels provide a classy vibe
- The seats are supremely comfortable and supportive
- Spirited handling
- Excellent audio quality from both available sound systems
- Not much legroom in the back seat
- New Skyactiv-X engine won't be available at launch
- The Mazda 3 is fully redesigned for 2019
- Part of the fourth Mazda 3 generation introduced for 2019
Overall rating7.7 / 10
With crossovers becoming the de facto choice for many buyers, the humble compact needs to offer something a little extra to stay competitive. Luckily, the redesigned 2019 Mazda 3 delivers.
The Mazda 3's aptitude for sharp handling stretches back several generations and continues with the new model. Last year's optional 2.5-liter engine is now standard across the board, ensuring that every 3 has plenty of power, too. Mazda has also made all-wheel drive an available option this year. All-wheel drive gives the 3 enhanced grip on low-traction surfaces such as snow and will undoubtedly be a draw for shoppers living in cold-weather climates.
As long as you can accept the limited amount of rear-seat space, the Mazda 3's interior is sure to impress. The cabin is elegantly detailed with expensive-looking aluminum trim, solid-feeling switchgear and faux-leather door accents. Select the Premium package, and the Mazda 3's cabin will seem worthy of an Audi badge.
The Mazda 3 isn't perfect. As noted, the rear seat is quite tight, and the thick rear pillars reduce visibility and create blind spots. But in the big picture, there's nothing here that should seriously dissuade shoppers. For car shoppers looking for an upscale and fun-to-drive small hatchback, the 2019 Mazda 3 is a great pick.
Mazda 3 models
The 2019 Mazda 3 is a small sedan or hatchback sold in a small number of trims, which Mazda now calls "packages." The base model sedan is very lightly equipped, but the Select package adds quite a bit of equipment at a reasonable cost. Base hatchbacks include the Select package. The Preferred package adds heated seats and a kicking sound system, while the top-level Premium package adds a sunroof and leather upholstery, among other upgrades. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on all versions except the base sedan.
Every Mazda 3 is powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (186 horsepower, 186 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. A manual transmission is optional on the front-wheel-drive hatchback with the Premium package.
The base Mazda 3 sedan comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and daytime running lights), a rearview camera, push-button start, a driver information screen, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, an 8.8-inch central display, Bluetooth, voice commands, and an eight-speaker audio system with HD radio and two USB ports.
Choosing the Select package adds 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, keyless entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, vinyl door trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, simulated-leather upholstery, a rear armrest, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Additional safety features include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, a driver attention monitor, automatic high-beam control, and lane keeping assist.
The base hatchback is equipped with the contents of the sedan with the Select package, plus a rear roof spoiler and a cargo cover.
Add the Preferred package, and you'll get a power-adjustable driver's seat, driver-seat memory functions, heated front seats, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system with satellite radio.
The top-trim Premium package further adds adaptive headlights, a sunroof, a head-up display, leather upholstery, and paddle shifters for models with the automatic transmission. Hatchbacks also receive black-painted wheels.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.0
Mazda vehicles tend to have pleasing driving dynamics, and though this new-generation 3 isn't as exciting as previous versions, it has solid fundamentals. Above-average horsepower and acceleration make quick work of merges and on-ramps, while proper feedback from the brake pedal adds to a sense of control during typical driving and confidence during panic stops.
The same is true for the steering and handling. Though not thrilling, both are pleasant during the daily grind. We generally like the automatic transmission too, but our test car occasionally made an undesirable clunk when leaving from a stop.
Comfort7.5
The 3's interior is a generally pleasant place to occupy, with comfortable and supportive front seats that support all-day driving. The most prevalent sound is some engine noise during moderate and heavy acceleration, but it doesn't have an annoying drone. And irksome road noise is minimized.
Owing to its more driver-focused mission, the ride transmits most bumps and vibrations into the cabin, but the suspension controls these motions in a way that keeps passengers from complaining. When it comes to air conditioning, you can simply set it to auto and forget it.
Interior7.5
The 3 is a masterclass of simplicity and intuitiveness. The controls are easy to use and find, helping keep your eyes on the road. We also like the driving position. Everything is in easy view, and almost all drivers should be able to find a setting that they prefer.
What brings the score down? Visibility and the rear seat. The rear window is small, and the rear side pillars create large blind spots. While proper mirror placement helps, backing out of a parking spot requires more awareness and concentration than it should. While we largely praise the front-seat experience, the back seat is tight. There's enough headroom, but legroom and shoulder room are below segment average. Plus, you have to duck when getting in or out.
Utility7.0
At 20.1 cubic feet, the cargo area is a touch smaller than average. Though the storage area is deep, there's no way to lower the back seats from the cargo area. We like the center storage options for the front occupants, including a long and wide tray that accommodates most personal effects, and the small cubby to the left of the steering wheel. Rear passengers have few storage options, and the door pockets are average size throughout.
The easily accessible car seat anchors help when installing a car seat, though the somewhat smallish rear space means you'll likely have to move the front seat forward. Plus, the cargo privacy shield blocks the rear tethers — a minor annoyance.
Technology7.5
Support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay comes standard, but both had few issues during testing. Controlling the interface with a rotary dial instead of a touchscreen takes some getting used to, but it works after practice. Onboard navigation is a functional stand-alone option for those who live in areas with poor cellphone reception.
A suite of active safety equipment, which includes adaptive cruise and collision mitigation, comes standard. But some systems can be overzealous in their warnings, and adaptive cruise has difficulty making smooth braking applications. Fortunately, you can adjust these systems individually.
Consumer reviews
I am throughly impressed with the 2019 Mazda 3 Premium Hatchback. It comes fully loaded with so many safety and tech features, and on top of that, it is extremely luxurious inside. This Mazda is much more luxurious than Mazda vehicles of previous generations. I have owned a BMW, Land Rover, Volvo, Lexus, and a Mercedes, and this vehicle is just as luxurious on the inside as any of those vehicles. It also drives both sporty and comfortably at the same time! This is hands down the best hatchback you can buy on the market right now. Update 7 months later: This car still performs great and remains an amazing value! It’s handling is very similar to that of a BMW. The red interior is eye-catching. There have been some open recalls, but Mazda has been good about repairing the issues. Overall, this is an amazing car with a beautiful interior and exterior. It’s worth taking a look at! Update after one year and 21k miles: Everything I stated previously remains true, except a few additional comments. There have been a few recalls, and there was a minor problem with one of the speakers, but the dealerships have been more than accommodating with fixing the issues. I would recommend waiting a model year or two to get this vehicle if you are worried about these recalls; they are simply the result of a new production model. The hatchback drives amazingly well still. I often forget that it’s a Mazda, because it’s so luxurious inside. I stand by my precious review that this vehicle has amazing value and style! There have been no engine, transmission, or powertrain issues (which are the types of problems I’m used to seeing even early on with luxury European counterparts).
I simply must have a manual transmission in a sporty package, but I wasn't expecting such a perfectly balanced offering at this relatively reasonable price. The electric steering is reassuring and not vague. The power band seems to be everywhere from 1,500 rpm up to rev limit. The low profile tires are mated to a firm suspension that never beats you up but always seem sure footed. The interior is luxurious, the seats spectacular and the Bose stereo is awe inspiring. Sure the rear seat doesn't offer quite the same comfort, but if styling is important the hatchback is a real attention grabber. The gas mileage for us is 34.7 mpg for mixed driving and many hwy/local combined trips end up over 41 (up to 42) mpg when driven conservatively.
I did extensive research on this and its competition, as I needed something that would be comfortable and fun to drive. I came from a BMW X1, which had a number of mechanical issues along with some electrical ones too. Once my lease expired, I did not hesitate to get this car after having test driven the competition. + The feature content is astounding and puts its competition and luxury makers to shame - love the HID display, active safety features (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, etc.) + One-touch illuminated windows that actually go all the way down + Readable navigation (I bought the SD card) I'm actually not a huge fan of Apple Car Play - I think it is over-rated. Plus the SD navigation shows in the HID when driving + Comfortable interior with exceptional design and attention to detail - especially the seats and dash + Fun to zip through the canyons and traffic + Great visibility Wish List Ambient lighting with color choices 8 speed automatic (more gears) Economy mode in addition to sport mode Auto-stop when at a light More power.... without loss of efficiency
test drive this car and you will end up buying it! I've owned an Audi and a Saab and this car is in the same league but better priced! Thank you Mazda, you've made a beautiful car that is affordable and sporty!
2019 Mazda 3 First Look | LA Auto Show
[MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: That right there? That's the 2019 Mazda 3. It's the all-new, five passenger compact car that's been redesigned from the ground up. Now, it wears Mazda's all new Kodo design, so it looks a lot like the rest of the vehicles in Mazda's current lineup. Which isn't a bad thing for sure, because it's a good looking group. Mazda is offering the 3 again as both a hatchback and sedan, but they've given them decidedly different personalities this time. The hatchback, well, it's a little shorter. It's a little more bulbous than the current model. It kind of looks like a low-riding SUV type. Now the sedan, it's about three inches longer. It's got a much more elegant, much more elongated, sleek profile. It looks like a downsized version of a Mazda 6. Now when these cars arrive early next year, they're going to come with a 2.5 liter inline-four, the Skyactiv G. It's actually one of the engine choices in the current car right now. And then later on in the year, Mazda's going to roll out their all new Skyactiv X engine. It uses HCCI, which stands for homogeneous charge compression ignition. Which it operates kind of like a diesel engine, but it runs off of regular gasoline fuel. By doing so, it's able to make more power, more torque, and operate at a higher efficiency, which is pretty cool stuff. You have the choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. But for the very first time, Mazda is offering this 3 with all-wheel drive. And that's pretty rare in this compact segment. Another highlight and one of my favorite aspects of the Mazda 3 is the interior. I mean, look at it. You have this very clean, driver-centric design, which resembles kind of like an Audi or an Alfa Romeo. It's very luxury adjacent. And right in the center, you have this large, 8.8-inch center display that's just sort of peeking out over this leather-wrapped dash that spans from the driver's gauge cluster all the way to the passenger side door. In the center of the car is the MazdaConnect controller that's evolved into a more polished version of its former self. And from what we can see, it's probably just as user-friendly as the old version. Overall, we really like this cabin and we can't wait to take a test drive in it. So that's a quick look at the all-new 2019 Mazda 3. Unfortunately, we don't have any prices for you right now. But if we had to take a guess, we think it would start right about the mid grade of the current model, say, $21-22,000. Anyways, we're really looking forward to driving the new Mazda 3 when it arrives early next year. So keep it tuned here for updates and be sure to visit edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs.
Edmunds Vehicle Testing Manager Jonathan Elfalan is at the reveal of the all-new Mazda 3 for 2019. The Mazda 3 competes in the compact-car segment alongside cars such as the Honda Civic and the Volkswagen Golf and comes in sedan and hatchback configurations. The current 2018 model has been around since 2014, so the Mazda 3 was due for an update to stay competitive with an ever-improving segment. Has Mazda done enough with the new model?
Features & Specs
|Preferred 4dr Hatchback
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,200
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Hatchback
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,600
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,900
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Premium 4dr Hatchback
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$27,500
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3 safety features:
- Smart Brake Support
- Warns you if you are rapidly approaching a vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Can apply the brakes to reduce the severity of a collision.
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-selected distance between the Mazda 3 and the car in front.
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Alerts the driver if the Mazda 3 begins wandering outside its lane.
Mazda 3 vs. the competition
Mazda 3 vs. Honda Civic
Like the Mazda 3, the Honda Civic is a small car sold in sedan and hatchback body styles (you can get a coupe, too). The base-level Civic is less expensive than the 3, partially because the Civic uses a less powerful engine in its lower trims. Select the Civic's turbocharged four-cylinder, and the two cars are more evenly matched. There's no clear winner here — each offers its own distinct advantages and disadvantages. To learn more about the Civic of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2016 Honda Civic Touring Sedan.
Mazda 3 vs. Mazda CX-3
A CX badge is Mazda's way of distinguishing its crossovers, and the Mazda CX-3 is the smallest of the bunch. It's well-matched against the 3 in terms of price, but the CX-3 is based on the previous-generation Mazda 3. As such, it looks a little bit older inside, but age has done nothing to dull the CX-3's impressive handling abilities. It does have a less powerful engine, however, and loading it up with people slows down this pint-size SUV.
Mazda 3 vs. Mazda 6
The Mazda 6 is a midsize sedan that provides more passenger room than the 3. It's a little more expensive, but for drivers with families, it's the smarter choice. Although the 6's interior design is aging, its cabin is well-trimmed, and performance enthusiasts will love the optional turbocharged four-cylinder. Note that unlike the 3, the Mazda 6 is not offered with all-wheel drive.
FAQ
Is the Mazda 3 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mazda 3?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Mazda 3:
- The Mazda 3 is fully redesigned for 2019
- Part of the fourth Mazda 3 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Mazda 3 reliable?
Is the 2019 Mazda 3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mazda 3?
The least-expensive 2019 Mazda 3 is the 2019 Mazda 3 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,600.
Other versions include:
- Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,200
- 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,600
- Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,900
- Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,500
- Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,600
- 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,000
- Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $27,500
2019 Mazda 3 Hatchback Overview
The 2019 Mazda 3 Hatchback is offered in the following styles: Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Preferred 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 4cyl 6M).
