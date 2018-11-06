  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(31)
5 Offers Near 20147
2019 Acura MDX Hybrid

Type:

What’s new

  • Revised calibrations for transmission programming and engine stop-start system
  • Advance package-equipped MDXs have continuously variable suspension dampers
  • New A-Spec variant
  • Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Generous array of features and active driver aids for the money
  • Excellent all-wheel-drive system allows for sharp handling
  • Generous interior storage
  • Quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin
  • Cabin looks and feels less luxurious than those of some rivals
  • Adaptive cruise control can be slow to respond and abrupt when it does
  • Dual-screen infotainment system can be quite difficult to use
  • Handoff between all-electric and engine power is clunky
MSRP Starting at
$52,800
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Acura MDX Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which MDX does Edmunds recommend?

Although we prefer the standard MDX over the hybrid, it's difficult to argue with the latter's superior fuel economy. There are only two trims to choose from — Technology and Advance — and if it were our money, we'd go with the Advance. It's considerably more expensive than the Technology model, but the added features make the MDX feel like a proper luxury SUV.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

The current generation MDX dates to the 2014 model year, which is getting into senior citizen status for the automotive world. Yet the 2019 Acura MDX's virtues are intact. Thanks to a constant stream of updates, the MDX remains a top pick for a luxury SUV. With three rows of seating and a large, comfortable cabin, it works great as a family hauler, and it presents plenty of value thanks to an impressive number of standard features for the money.

It's available with two powertrains. The optional gasoline-electric hybrid has a 3.0-liter V6 engine, while the base version has a 3.5-liter V6. While the hybrid delivers better fuel economy and quicker acceleration, the base version is no slouch. All MDXs are available with Acura's sophisticated Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD) system, which has a tangible positive influence on handling.

The MDX has a couple of downsides. The main one: Its interior doesn't quite match the opulent luxury found in some rival models. Overall, though, the 2019 MDX remains a worthy contender among three-row midsize luxury crossover SUVs.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.

2019 Acura MDX models

The 2019 Acura MDX is a three-row luxury SUV that seats up to seven. It's offered in four trim levels (also referred to as packages): Standard, Technology, Advance and A-Spec. The Standard and Technology MDXs come nicely equipped, and the Advance has all of the features you'll likely want in this class of vehicle. A-Spec is an appearance package. Note that the MDX Sport Hybrid is only available in the Technology and Advance trims.

The Sport Hybrid uses a 3.0-liter V6 in conjunction with three electric motors (combined 321 hp, 289 lb-ft) and a seven-speed automatic transmission to deliver an estimated 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving. All-wheel drive is standard.

Highlights of the Standard trim include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, a power liftgate, a sunroof, and keyless entry and ignition. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Tech features include support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-screen infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, five USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system. The MDX's standard AcuraWatch safety suite features forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane and road departure warning and mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.

The Technology trim adds niceties such as 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, remote engine start, power-folding side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a navigation system, a color driver information display, and a 10-speaker premium audio system with HD radio.

This year's new A-Spec trim level is similar to the Technology but has blacked-out exterior trim, wider wheels and tires, a thicker-rimmed steering wheel, front seat ventilation and unique cabin cosmetics.

Compared to the Technology trim, Advance turns on the charm with front and rear parking sensors, LED foglights, automatic engine stop-start, adaptive suspension dampers, wider wheels and tires, a top-down surround-view camera system, a heated steering wheel, sport seats with premium leather and trim, front-seat ventilation, heated second-row captain's chairs, second-row sunshades, and two additional USB ports for the third row.

An Entertainment package can be specified with either the Technology or the Advance package and adds a rear entertainment system. If you add it to the Technology package, it comes with a 9-inch screen and 11 audio speakers. If you pair it to the Advance package, it comes with a 16.2-inch screen (with an HDMI input) and 12 audio speakers. Note that it replaces the standard second-row bench seating with heated captain's chairs for the Technology trim.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Acura MDX Sport Hybrid w/Advance Package (3.0L V6 hybrid | 7-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility8.0
Technology7.5

Driving

7.0
A performance hybrid may sound like an oxymoron, but the MDX makes it work — mostly. This large SUV is capable on curvy roads and fast in a straight line, provided you're in the right setting. When you're not, waiting for the engine to turn on and start working can be frustrating.

Acceleration

6.5
The MDX relies on electric power at low speeds, shutting the engine off until you need to accelerate more urgently. There's a sizable delay when you hit the gas, but the engine gives a healthy kick once it's started. This can be frustrating at a stoplight. Passing power is ample.

Braking

6.5
Emergency stopping distance is adequate for the segment. But the electronically controlled brake pedal doesn't provide the feedback you may be used to. Judging braking distances can be a little more difficult due to the lack of feel, and sometimes it doesn't seem as if the MDX is in a hurry to stop.

Steering

7.0
The wheel feels precise enough in its standard setting. You make one steering input, and often that's all you need. Playing around with the other modes doesn't make any improvements. The wheel is far too loose and soft in Comfort, while Sport and Sport+ add needless heft.

Handling

9.0
This MDX feels more nimble than you might expect from a large three-row SUV. An electric motor on each rear wheel can apply power or braking force independently, enabling sharper, more precise handling. You won't notice it on the commute, but it helps during an emergency lane change.

Drivability

6.5
The handoff between all-electric power and the engine turning on takes too long and could be smoother. Varying levels of driver-selectable Sport modes can circumvent the delay, but they're also contrary to the fuel-conscious mission of a hybrid. The seven-speed transmission shifts smoothly.

Off-road

6.5
The nontraditional all-wheel-drive system, with only electric motors powering the rear wheels for brief periods, is designed to improve handling, not off-road capability. You shouldn't have a problem with smooth unpaved roads.

Comfort

8.0
We already liked the standard MDX's plush seats, smooth ride and clever climate control. But the hybrid makes some improvements. Keeping the engine off at low speeds makes the ride even quieter. Alas, turning the engine back on makes for the occasional shudder.

Seat comfort

8.5
The leather seats prove comfortable on long drives, and drivers and passengers will welcome the heated front and second rows. (Ventilation is optional.) Both front seats get adjustable lumbar support, and the Advance Package's second-row captain's chairs match the front in terms of comfort.

Ride comfort

8.0
Despite the additional weight incurred by the hybrid system and 20-inch wheels, the large MDX masks road imperfections well. You'll feel sharp bumps, but the adaptive dampers ensure the ride stays smooth.

Noise & vibration

7.5
The standard MDX is a quiet and smooth SUV, but the hybrid is better because it keeps the engine off at low city speeds. There can be a shudder when the engine turns on, but it quietly delivers power at your request. The brake pedal clicks on every application, which might be annoying.

Climate control

8.0
Climate controls are split between the touchscreen and a row of buttons and rocker switches. The layout is more logical than in some other Acura and Honda vehicles, but it requires an extra step for certain adjustments. Performance is effective.

Interior

7.5
The MDX's interior is a competent mix of visibility, roominess and comfort. There are a few blemishes, such as the lack of intuitiveness of some controls and sometimes blinding reflections from some interior pieces in direct sunlight.

Ease of use

5.5
Because of their unique design, the two-screen entertainment system and push-button shifter come with a learning curve that can feel needless. The shifter can be especially frustrating when you have to make a three-point U-turn in traffic. All other physical controls are intuitive.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Most drivers and passengers will have no problem getting in and out of the MDX's front two rows. Clever buttons on the second row adjust the seats for easier access to the third row, but that space is best reserved for limber adults or kids.

Driving position

9.0
Owners of all shapes and sizes should find comfort with the 10-way adjustable driver's seat and power tilt-and-telescoping steering column. The steering wheel always leaves the instrument cluster in view. The pedals are not adjustable.

Roominess

8.0
Interior space feels generous except for slightly tight second-row headroom. The third row is best suited for kids, though average-size adults might find it tolerable for short distances. The addition of a hybrid system doesn't compromise interior space.

Visibility

8.0
The sideview mirrors, windshield and side windows are large, but the pillars between them can slightly obstruct your view. The third-row headrests block the rear window when extended, but they can be easily folded out of view with a pull of the seatback levers.

Quality

7.5
The interior offers a suite of attractive, muted materials that feel appropriate for the class. We especially like the Advance Package's wood accents. The physical controls relay quality and feel solidly built. Yet German rivals offer more options and opulence in dash trims, leathers and stitching.

Utility

8.0
We're still wondering how Acura fit a hybrid system without compromising interior functionality. Plenty of space, clever storage solutions, and a flat loading floor mean the MDX is ready to tackle all the jobs you'd expect an SUV to do. Typical of its ilk, the MDX Sport Hybrid is not rated to tow a trailer.

Small-item storage

9.0
The center console offers deep storage space and multiple configurations that provide space and security for larger items such as a purse. Second-row storage is similarly comprehensive. Cupholders are numerous and large.

Cargo space

8.5
Cargo capacity matches the expectations for three-row SUVs and is not adversely affected by the addition of the hybrid system. Easy-folding third and second rows make for a welcomingly flat loading space, though SUVs with only two rows of seats have more space.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The MDX has plenty of room for most bulky rear-facing seats, and the second-row LATCH anchors are easy to access. But the top tethers are mounted very low, such that a flat-folded third row might make them difficult to reach. The shoulder bolstering and headrest might make tightening the car seat slightly more difficult, depending on your model.

Towing

6.0
Acura does not recommend towing with the Hybrid model, which isn't that unusual. If you need to tow, know that the non-hybrid models can tow 3,500 or 5,000 pounds depending on trim.

Technology

7.5
The MDX's dual-screen setup certainly looks high-tech, but it isn't terribly intuitive, even after you've used it for a while. It's difficult to remember which screen contains which settings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present, but the dial controller is suboptimal.

Smartphone integration

8.0
The MDX Advance features five USB ports: three under the front armrest console and two behind the console for rear passengers. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but the image is displayed on the top screen. That means you have to use the dash-mounted dial controller to access it.

Driver aids

7.0
Our Advance model came with a number of high-tech safety features, but there were some issues. Adaptive cruise control accelerated and braked suddenly in heavy traffic but was otherwise fairly predictable. Lane keeping assist didn't always activate. The surround-view camera display resolution is muddy.

Voice control

7.5
The voice control system recognizes speech well, and navigation instructions are easily understood. It didn't always have our phonebook indexed, so calling via voice commands ("Call Mike," for example) wasn't always possible.
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
SH-AWD, Base, Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, SH-AWD A-Spec

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Acura MDX.

5 star reviews: 71%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 3%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 31 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • maintenance & parts
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • electrical system
  • comfort
  • lights
  • infotainment system
  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • climate control
  • dashboard
  • appearance
  • road noise
  • towing

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Hybrid or Not
Noelsup,
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

When I saw the specs comparison of the Standard 2019 MDX w/ Tech and the Hybrid Tech model my decision was clear . The hybrid adds up to 5 extra miles per gallon while providing 30 more horsepower. I said where do I sign . This is my first hybrid and I am still getting used to part of the engine turning off while in traffic or waiting for a signal light to change. It can become annoying but other than that the car rides great. One important point to note the Hybrid model you can not add a hitch or tow. also the vehicle does not come with a spare or lug wrench or jack: instead comes with an inflator system .

5 out of 5 stars, Active Damper System is GREAT!
Bob-o,
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

I have only had this vehicle for a couple of months now, so still getting used to the hybrid part of it. Traded in my 2018 Acura RDX Advance because the ride was so non-luxury. Drove a regular MDX and it rode much nicer, but the Hybrid with the Active Dampers is amazing! (it is also now standard on the 2019 MDX advance non hybrid) It rides so nice. It is fast yet comfortable, and rides beautifully. The switch from battery to gas is mostly seamless. The 7 speed dual clutch is great, but at lower speeds tends to stumble like most dual clutch transmissions. There could be less road noise (an Acura trait). I love the infotainment system, and while it is dated, it has been in my last 3 cars and it works GREAT. Of course that is if you take the time to learn it and speak to it correctly and clearly. Love my MDX and may buy this one at the end of the lease!

2 out of 5 stars, Very disappointed
Malia B,
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

My husband and I recently bought this car because we have a little one on the way and we’ve been frustrated and disappointed ever since. The car drives fine- very smooth and nice acceleration- but the rest of it is just NOT user friendly at all. I don’t know how the entertainment system was even allowed to be designed the way it is. The buttons on the screen are tiny. It’s so challenging to navigate when it should be straightforward. It’s even hard to change things like volume and air conditioner speed- things you don’t want to be worrying about while driving. My phone will connect to Bluetooth but not import my phone book for voice activation, which is the main point. Apparently this has been an ongoing issue for others as well, so be aware if you’re thinking about buying this car. I’ve tried contacting Acura support for help multiple times and each time I have to hang up after being on hold for thirty minutes. So, service is apparently terrible as well. For as much money as we spent on this “luxury” brand, I would expect so much more!!!

Write a review

See all 31 reviews

Features & Specs

Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package features & specs
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package
3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM
MSRP$52,800
MPG 26 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower321 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package features & specs
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package
3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM
MSRP$59,550
MPG 26 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower321 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite MDX safety features:

Lane Keeping Assist
Identifies lane markings and works to keep the vehicle within its detected lane if it starts to drift due to driver inattention.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Allows you to set a speed and maintain a desired distance from the car ahead. Will bring you to a stop if needed.
Surround-View Camera System
Four exterior cameras create a 360-degree view of the MDX's immediate surroundings.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Acura MDX vs. the competition

Acura MDX vs. Infiniti QX60

If space and smoothness are priorities, the QX60 might be up your alley. It has three rows of seating and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is inherently smoother than any other gearbox. But the QX60 lacks the MDX's relatively sharp steering and handling. It's less expensive in base form than the MDX, though options in the QX60 are offered in somewhat expensive bundles.

Compare Acura MDX & Infiniti QX60 features

Acura MDX vs. Honda Pilot

Fraternal twin to the Acura MDX, the Honda Pilot is the less expensive, more mainstream companion. It's not quite as well-equipped or fancy on the inside, but the Pilot shares its size, many of its driver assistance features and V6 engine with the MDX. If you're willing to forgo some amenities and tech hardware, the Pilot will serve you well.

Compare Acura MDX & Honda Pilot features

Acura MDX vs. Lexus RX 350L

Only the L version of the Lexus RX has a third-row seat, and it's a less spacious row than that of the MDX. The RX 350L also isn't as sporty as the MDX, but it is a very comfortable and quiet choice for covering long-distances. Its V6 engine has plenty of power, too. Like the MDX, the RX is also available as a hybrid. Overall, we prefer the MDX for its more engaging driving dynamics.

Compare Acura MDX & Lexus RX 350L features

FAQ

Is the Acura MDX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 MDX both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Acura MDX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the MDX gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the MDX has 15.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura MDX. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Acura MDX?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Acura MDX:

  • Revised calibrations for transmission programming and engine stop-start system
  • Advance package-equipped MDXs have continuously variable suspension dampers
  • New A-Spec variant
  • Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Acura MDX reliable?

To determine whether the Acura MDX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the MDX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the MDX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Acura MDX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Acura MDX is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 MDX and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 MDX is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Acura MDX?

The least-expensive 2019 Acura MDX is the 2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,800.

Other versions include:

  • Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $52,800
  • Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $59,550
Learn more

What are the different models of Acura MDX?

If you're interested in the Acura MDX, the next question is, which MDX model is right for you? MDX variants include Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM). For a full list of MDX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Acura MDX

The 2019 Acura MDX is a capable and enjoyable-to-drive luxury three-row SUV. Like all Acuras, it's available as a single model with two major option packages and your choice of front- or all-wheel drive. All MDXs employ a 3.5-liter V6 and a nine-speed automatic, except for the hybrid, which uses a 3.0-liter V6 and a seven-speed automatic in conjunction with three electric motors.

In base form, the 2019 Acura MDX comes solidly equipped with comfort, safety and technology features, including tri-zone climate control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The major packages for the MDX are called Technology, Advance and A-Spec. As the name suggests, the Technology package includes more electronic equipment such as a 10-speaker premium audio system and driver aids such as navigation and blind-spot monitoring. The Advance package provides more creature comforts, including premium leather, ventilated front seats and heated second-row captain's chairs. An optional Entertainment package adds a DVD-based rear entertainment system. A-Spec is an appearance package that offers half-inch wider wheels and Acura's self-described Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system.

The available hybrid system improves power and fuel economy. The system employs a 3.0-liter V6 engine and three electric motors, one as part of the powertrain package and one turning each of the rear wheels. The hybrid also replaces the nine-speed automatic with a seven-speed transmission. Total system output is 321 horsepower. The EPA fuel economy rating for the hybrid is 27 mpg combined.

The MDX is well-regarded among buyers for its impressive build quality, reliability record and resale values. We like it because it's enjoyable to drive. Acura's SH-AWD system helps to make it one of the more engaging luxury SUVs on the market, though the ride can be a bit firmer than in other luxury SUVs — but not firm enough to bother us. And in terms of practicality, the MDX is one of just a handful of midsize luxury SUVs that offer the convenience of a third-row seat. When you're ready to find yours, use Edmunds' suite of shopping tools to find the perfect 2019 Acura MDX for you.

2019 Acura MDX Hybrid Overview

The 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MDX Hybrid 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MDX Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MDX Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Acura MDX Hybrids are available in my area?

2019 Acura MDX Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] MDX Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid MDX Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Acura MDX for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,582.

Find a new Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,405.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid and all available trim types: Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, Sport Hybrid SH-AWD. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials

