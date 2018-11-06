2019 Acura MDX Hybrid
What’s new
- Revised calibrations for transmission programming and engine stop-start system
- Advance package-equipped MDXs have continuously variable suspension dampers
- New A-Spec variant
- Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Generous array of features and active driver aids for the money
- Excellent all-wheel-drive system allows for sharp handling
- Generous interior storage
- Quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin
- Cabin looks and feels less luxurious than those of some rivals
- Adaptive cruise control can be slow to respond and abrupt when it does
- Dual-screen infotainment system can be quite difficult to use
- Handoff between all-electric and engine power is clunky
Which MDX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.7 / 10
The current generation MDX dates to the 2014 model year, which is getting into senior citizen status for the automotive world. Yet the 2019 Acura MDX's virtues are intact. Thanks to a constant stream of updates, the MDX remains a top pick for a luxury SUV. With three rows of seating and a large, comfortable cabin, it works great as a family hauler, and it presents plenty of value thanks to an impressive number of standard features for the money.
It's available with two powertrains. The optional gasoline-electric hybrid has a 3.0-liter V6 engine, while the base version has a 3.5-liter V6. While the hybrid delivers better fuel economy and quicker acceleration, the base version is no slouch. All MDXs are available with Acura's sophisticated Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD) system, which has a tangible positive influence on handling.
The MDX has a couple of downsides. The main one: Its interior doesn't quite match the opulent luxury found in some rival models. Overall, though, the 2019 MDX remains a worthy contender among three-row midsize luxury crossover SUVs.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid SUVs for this year.
2019 Acura MDX models
The 2019 Acura MDX is a three-row luxury SUV that seats up to seven. It's offered in four trim levels (also referred to as packages): Standard, Technology, Advance and A-Spec. The Standard and Technology MDXs come nicely equipped, and the Advance has all of the features you'll likely want in this class of vehicle. A-Spec is an appearance package. Note that the MDX Sport Hybrid is only available in the Technology and Advance trims.
The Sport Hybrid uses a 3.0-liter V6 in conjunction with three electric motors (combined 321 hp, 289 lb-ft) and a seven-speed automatic transmission to deliver an estimated 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving. All-wheel drive is standard.
Highlights of the Standard trim include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, a power liftgate, a sunroof, and keyless entry and ignition. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Tech features include support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-screen infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, five USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system. The MDX's standard AcuraWatch safety suite features forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane and road departure warning and mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.
The Technology trim adds niceties such as 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, remote engine start, power-folding side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a navigation system, a color driver information display, and a 10-speaker premium audio system with HD radio.
This year's new A-Spec trim level is similar to the Technology but has blacked-out exterior trim, wider wheels and tires, a thicker-rimmed steering wheel, front seat ventilation and unique cabin cosmetics.
Compared to the Technology trim, Advance turns on the charm with front and rear parking sensors, LED foglights, automatic engine stop-start, adaptive suspension dampers, wider wheels and tires, a top-down surround-view camera system, a heated steering wheel, sport seats with premium leather and trim, front-seat ventilation, heated second-row captain's chairs, second-row sunshades, and two additional USB ports for the third row.
An Entertainment package can be specified with either the Technology or the Advance package and adds a rear entertainment system. If you add it to the Technology package, it comes with a 9-inch screen and 11 audio speakers. If you pair it to the Advance package, it comes with a 16.2-inch screen (with an HDMI input) and 12 audio speakers. Note that it replaces the standard second-row bench seating with heated captain's chairs for the Technology trim.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.7 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration6.5
Braking6.5
Steering7.0
Handling9.0
Drivability6.5
Off-road6.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control8.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use5.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position9.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing6.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
When I saw the specs comparison of the Standard 2019 MDX w/ Tech and the Hybrid Tech model my decision was clear . The hybrid adds up to 5 extra miles per gallon while providing 30 more horsepower. I said where do I sign . This is my first hybrid and I am still getting used to part of the engine turning off while in traffic or waiting for a signal light to change. It can become annoying but other than that the car rides great. One important point to note the Hybrid model you can not add a hitch or tow. also the vehicle does not come with a spare or lug wrench or jack: instead comes with an inflator system .
I have only had this vehicle for a couple of months now, so still getting used to the hybrid part of it. Traded in my 2018 Acura RDX Advance because the ride was so non-luxury. Drove a regular MDX and it rode much nicer, but the Hybrid with the Active Dampers is amazing! (it is also now standard on the 2019 MDX advance non hybrid) It rides so nice. It is fast yet comfortable, and rides beautifully. The switch from battery to gas is mostly seamless. The 7 speed dual clutch is great, but at lower speeds tends to stumble like most dual clutch transmissions. There could be less road noise (an Acura trait). I love the infotainment system, and while it is dated, it has been in my last 3 cars and it works GREAT. Of course that is if you take the time to learn it and speak to it correctly and clearly. Love my MDX and may buy this one at the end of the lease!
My husband and I recently bought this car because we have a little one on the way and we’ve been frustrated and disappointed ever since. The car drives fine- very smooth and nice acceleration- but the rest of it is just NOT user friendly at all. I don’t know how the entertainment system was even allowed to be designed the way it is. The buttons on the screen are tiny. It’s so challenging to navigate when it should be straightforward. It’s even hard to change things like volume and air conditioner speed- things you don’t want to be worrying about while driving. My phone will connect to Bluetooth but not import my phone book for voice activation, which is the main point. Apparently this has been an ongoing issue for others as well, so be aware if you’re thinking about buying this car. I’ve tried contacting Acura support for help multiple times and each time I have to hang up after being on hold for thirty minutes. So, service is apparently terrible as well. For as much money as we spent on this “luxury” brand, I would expect so much more!!!
Features & Specs
|Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package
3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$52,800
|MPG
|26 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|321 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package
3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$59,550
|MPG
|26 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|321 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MDX safety features:
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Identifies lane markings and works to keep the vehicle within its detected lane if it starts to drift due to driver inattention.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Allows you to set a speed and maintain a desired distance from the car ahead. Will bring you to a stop if needed.
- Surround-View Camera System
- Four exterior cameras create a 360-degree view of the MDX's immediate surroundings.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura MDX vs. the competition
Acura MDX vs. Infiniti QX60
If space and smoothness are priorities, the QX60 might be up your alley. It has three rows of seating and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is inherently smoother than any other gearbox. But the QX60 lacks the MDX's relatively sharp steering and handling. It's less expensive in base form than the MDX, though options in the QX60 are offered in somewhat expensive bundles.
Acura MDX vs. Honda Pilot
Fraternal twin to the Acura MDX, the Honda Pilot is the less expensive, more mainstream companion. It's not quite as well-equipped or fancy on the inside, but the Pilot shares its size, many of its driver assistance features and V6 engine with the MDX. If you're willing to forgo some amenities and tech hardware, the Pilot will serve you well.
Acura MDX vs. Lexus RX 350L
Only the L version of the Lexus RX has a third-row seat, and it's a less spacious row than that of the MDX. The RX 350L also isn't as sporty as the MDX, but it is a very comfortable and quiet choice for covering long-distances. Its V6 engine has plenty of power, too. Like the MDX, the RX is also available as a hybrid. Overall, we prefer the MDX for its more engaging driving dynamics.
FAQ
Is the Acura MDX a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Acura MDX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Acura MDX:
- Revised calibrations for transmission programming and engine stop-start system
- Advance package-equipped MDXs have continuously variable suspension dampers
- New A-Spec variant
- Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014
Is the Acura MDX reliable?
Is the 2019 Acura MDX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Acura MDX?
The least-expensive 2019 Acura MDX is the 2019 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,800.
Other versions include:
- Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $52,800
- Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $59,550
What are the different models of Acura MDX?
More about the 2019 Acura MDX
The 2019 Acura MDX is a capable and enjoyable-to-drive luxury three-row SUV. Like all Acuras, it's available as a single model with two major option packages and your choice of front- or all-wheel drive. All MDXs employ a 3.5-liter V6 and a nine-speed automatic, except for the hybrid, which uses a 3.0-liter V6 and a seven-speed automatic in conjunction with three electric motors.
In base form, the 2019 Acura MDX comes solidly equipped with comfort, safety and technology features, including tri-zone climate control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The major packages for the MDX are called Technology, Advance and A-Spec. As the name suggests, the Technology package includes more electronic equipment such as a 10-speaker premium audio system and driver aids such as navigation and blind-spot monitoring. The Advance package provides more creature comforts, including premium leather, ventilated front seats and heated second-row captain's chairs. An optional Entertainment package adds a DVD-based rear entertainment system. A-Spec is an appearance package that offers half-inch wider wheels and Acura's self-described Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system.
The available hybrid system improves power and fuel economy. The system employs a 3.0-liter V6 engine and three electric motors, one as part of the powertrain package and one turning each of the rear wheels. The hybrid also replaces the nine-speed automatic with a seven-speed transmission. Total system output is 321 horsepower. The EPA fuel economy rating for the hybrid is 27 mpg combined.
The MDX is well-regarded among buyers for its impressive build quality, reliability record and resale values. We like it because it's enjoyable to drive. Acura's SH-AWD system helps to make it one of the more engaging luxury SUVs on the market, though the ride can be a bit firmer than in other luxury SUVs — but not firm enough to bother us. And in terms of practicality, the MDX is one of just a handful of midsize luxury SUVs that offer the convenience of a third-row seat. When you're ready to find yours, use Edmunds' suite of shopping tools to find the perfect 2019 Acura MDX for you.
2019 Acura MDX Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MDX Hybrid 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MDX Hybrid.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MDX Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid?
Which 2019 Acura MDX Hybrids are available in my area?
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Acura MDX Hybrid?
