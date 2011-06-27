Estimated values
1992 Chrysler Le Baron Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,282
|$1,673
|Clean
|$493
|$1,125
|$1,469
|Average
|$353
|$812
|$1,060
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$651
Estimated values
1992 Chrysler Le Baron LX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$672
|$1,410
|$1,814
|Clean
|$588
|$1,238
|$1,592
|Average
|$421
|$894
|$1,149
|Rough
|$254
|$549
|$705
Estimated values
1992 Chrysler Le Baron GTC 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$665
|$1,317
|$1,673
|Clean
|$582
|$1,156
|$1,469
|Average
|$417
|$835
|$1,060
|Rough
|$252
|$513
|$651
