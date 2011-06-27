Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,723
|$2,156
|$2,393
|Clean
|$1,540
|$1,931
|$2,144
|Average
|$1,175
|$1,481
|$1,647
|Rough
|$809
|$1,032
|$1,150
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Concorde LXi 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$2,235
|$2,491
|Clean
|$1,579
|$2,002
|$2,232
|Average
|$1,205
|$1,536
|$1,715
|Rough
|$830
|$1,070
|$1,197
Estimated values
2004 Chrysler Concorde Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,901
|$4,283
|$5,031
|Clean
|$2,593
|$3,836
|$4,508
|Average
|$1,978
|$2,943
|$3,463
|Rough
|$1,363
|$2,050
|$2,418