Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,759
|$10,196
|$12,032
|Clean
|$6,149
|$9,273
|$10,945
|Average
|$4,931
|$7,427
|$8,772
|Rough
|$3,712
|$5,581
|$6,600
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,042
|$9,135
|$10,786
|Clean
|$5,497
|$8,308
|$9,812
|Average
|$4,408
|$6,654
|$7,864
|Rough
|$3,318
|$5,001
|$5,916
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,942
|$10,506
|$12,410
|Clean
|$6,316
|$9,555
|$11,289
|Average
|$5,064
|$7,653
|$9,048
|Rough
|$3,812
|$5,751
|$6,807
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,323
|$9,541
|$11,260
|Clean
|$5,753
|$8,678
|$10,243
|Average
|$4,613
|$6,950
|$8,210
|Rough
|$3,473
|$5,223
|$6,176
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,060
|$10,534
|$12,389
|Clean
|$6,423
|$9,581
|$11,270
|Average
|$5,150
|$7,673
|$9,033
|Rough
|$3,877
|$5,766
|$6,796
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,447
|$9,722
|$11,470
|Clean
|$5,865
|$8,842
|$10,434
|Average
|$4,703
|$7,082
|$8,363
|Rough
|$3,540
|$5,322
|$6,292
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,969
|$12,061
|$14,246
|Clean
|$7,251
|$10,970
|$12,959
|Average
|$5,814
|$8,786
|$10,387
|Rough
|$4,376
|$6,602
|$7,814
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,684
|$14,656
|$17,311
|Clean
|$8,811
|$13,329
|$15,748
|Average
|$7,065
|$10,676
|$12,622
|Rough
|$5,318
|$8,023
|$9,496
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,820
|$13,349
|$15,767
|Clean
|$8,025
|$12,140
|$14,343
|Average
|$6,434
|$9,724
|$11,496
|Rough
|$4,844
|$7,307
|$8,649
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,179
|$9,790
|$11,718
|Clean
|$5,622
|$8,904
|$10,660
|Average
|$4,508
|$7,131
|$8,544
|Rough
|$3,393
|$5,359
|$6,428
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,254
|$12,093
|$14,142
|Clean
|$7,510
|$10,999
|$12,865
|Average
|$6,021
|$8,809
|$10,311
|Rough
|$4,533
|$6,620
|$7,757
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,690
|$10,124
|$11,958
|Clean
|$6,087
|$9,208
|$10,878
|Average
|$4,880
|$7,375
|$8,719
|Rough
|$3,674
|$5,542
|$6,559
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,347
|$10,500
|$12,182
|Clean
|$6,684
|$9,549
|$11,082
|Average
|$5,359
|$7,648
|$8,882
|Rough
|$4,035
|$5,747
|$6,682
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,625
|$10,024
|$11,839
|Clean
|$6,028
|$9,117
|$10,770
|Average
|$4,833
|$7,302
|$8,632
|Rough
|$3,638
|$5,487
|$6,494
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,136
|$7,677
|$9,033
|Clean
|$4,673
|$6,982
|$8,218
|Average
|$3,747
|$5,592
|$6,586
|Rough
|$2,821
|$4,202
|$4,955
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,361
|$8,295
|$9,862
|Clean
|$4,877
|$7,544
|$8,972
|Average
|$3,911
|$6,042
|$7,191
|Rough
|$2,944
|$4,540
|$5,410
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,431
|$8,380
|$9,956
|Clean
|$4,941
|$7,622
|$9,057
|Average
|$3,962
|$6,104
|$7,259
|Rough
|$2,983
|$4,587
|$5,461
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,931
|$9,188
|$10,928
|Clean
|$5,397
|$8,357
|$9,941
|Average
|$4,327
|$6,693
|$7,968
|Rough
|$3,257
|$5,030
|$5,994
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,287
|$11,027
|$13,025
|Clean
|$6,630
|$10,029
|$11,849
|Average
|$5,316
|$8,032
|$9,496
|Rough
|$4,002
|$6,036
|$7,144
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,662
|$8,632
|$10,219
|Clean
|$5,151
|$7,851
|$9,296
|Average
|$4,130
|$6,288
|$7,451
|Rough
|$3,109
|$4,725
|$5,605
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,052
|$9,270
|$10,988
|Clean
|$5,507
|$8,431
|$9,996
|Average
|$4,415
|$6,753
|$8,011
|Rough
|$3,324
|$5,074
|$6,027
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,979
|$10,309
|$12,086
|Clean
|$6,350
|$9,376
|$10,995
|Average
|$5,091
|$7,510
|$8,812
|Rough
|$3,833
|$5,643
|$6,629
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,883
|$9,839
|$11,416
|Clean
|$6,263
|$8,949
|$10,385
|Average
|$5,021
|$7,167
|$8,323
|Rough
|$3,780
|$5,386
|$6,262
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,522
|$8,536
|$10,146
|Clean
|$5,024
|$7,763
|$9,230
|Average
|$4,028
|$6,218
|$7,398
|Rough
|$3,033
|$4,673
|$5,565
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,648
|$13,919
|$16,198
|Clean
|$8,778
|$12,659
|$14,736
|Average
|$7,038
|$10,139
|$11,810
|Rough
|$5,298
|$7,619
|$8,885
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,740
|$8,600
|$10,125
|Clean
|$5,222
|$7,821
|$9,211
|Average
|$4,187
|$6,264
|$7,383
|Rough
|$3,152
|$4,707
|$5,554
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,202
|$9,379
|$11,074
|Clean
|$5,643
|$8,530
|$10,074
|Average
|$4,525
|$6,832
|$8,075
|Rough
|$3,406
|$5,134
|$6,075
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,890
|$9,158
|$10,905
|Clean
|$5,359
|$8,329
|$9,920
|Average
|$4,297
|$6,671
|$7,951
|Rough
|$3,235
|$5,013
|$5,982
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,017
|$10,037
|$11,648
|Clean
|$6,384
|$9,128
|$10,596
|Average
|$5,119
|$7,311
|$8,492
|Rough
|$3,854
|$5,494
|$6,389
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,875
|$8,941
|$10,579
|Clean
|$5,345
|$8,132
|$9,623
|Average
|$4,286
|$6,513
|$7,713
|Rough
|$3,226
|$4,894
|$5,803