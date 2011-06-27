  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,759$10,196$12,032
Clean$6,149$9,273$10,945
Average$4,931$7,427$8,772
Rough$3,712$5,581$6,600
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,042$9,135$10,786
Clean$5,497$8,308$9,812
Average$4,408$6,654$7,864
Rough$3,318$5,001$5,916
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,942$10,506$12,410
Clean$6,316$9,555$11,289
Average$5,064$7,653$9,048
Rough$3,812$5,751$6,807
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,323$9,541$11,260
Clean$5,753$8,678$10,243
Average$4,613$6,950$8,210
Rough$3,473$5,223$6,176
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,060$10,534$12,389
Clean$6,423$9,581$11,270
Average$5,150$7,673$9,033
Rough$3,877$5,766$6,796
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,447$9,722$11,470
Clean$5,865$8,842$10,434
Average$4,703$7,082$8,363
Rough$3,540$5,322$6,292
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,969$12,061$14,246
Clean$7,251$10,970$12,959
Average$5,814$8,786$10,387
Rough$4,376$6,602$7,814
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,684$14,656$17,311
Clean$8,811$13,329$15,748
Average$7,065$10,676$12,622
Rough$5,318$8,023$9,496
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,820$13,349$15,767
Clean$8,025$12,140$14,343
Average$6,434$9,724$11,496
Rough$4,844$7,307$8,649
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,179$9,790$11,718
Clean$5,622$8,904$10,660
Average$4,508$7,131$8,544
Rough$3,393$5,359$6,428
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,254$12,093$14,142
Clean$7,510$10,999$12,865
Average$6,021$8,809$10,311
Rough$4,533$6,620$7,757
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,690$10,124$11,958
Clean$6,087$9,208$10,878
Average$4,880$7,375$8,719
Rough$3,674$5,542$6,559
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,347$10,500$12,182
Clean$6,684$9,549$11,082
Average$5,359$7,648$8,882
Rough$4,035$5,747$6,682
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,625$10,024$11,839
Clean$6,028$9,117$10,770
Average$4,833$7,302$8,632
Rough$3,638$5,487$6,494
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,136$7,677$9,033
Clean$4,673$6,982$8,218
Average$3,747$5,592$6,586
Rough$2,821$4,202$4,955
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,361$8,295$9,862
Clean$4,877$7,544$8,972
Average$3,911$6,042$7,191
Rough$2,944$4,540$5,410
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,431$8,380$9,956
Clean$4,941$7,622$9,057
Average$3,962$6,104$7,259
Rough$2,983$4,587$5,461
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,931$9,188$10,928
Clean$5,397$8,357$9,941
Average$4,327$6,693$7,968
Rough$3,257$5,030$5,994
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,287$11,027$13,025
Clean$6,630$10,029$11,849
Average$5,316$8,032$9,496
Rough$4,002$6,036$7,144
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,662$8,632$10,219
Clean$5,151$7,851$9,296
Average$4,130$6,288$7,451
Rough$3,109$4,725$5,605
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,052$9,270$10,988
Clean$5,507$8,431$9,996
Average$4,415$6,753$8,011
Rough$3,324$5,074$6,027
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,979$10,309$12,086
Clean$6,350$9,376$10,995
Average$5,091$7,510$8,812
Rough$3,833$5,643$6,629
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,883$9,839$11,416
Clean$6,263$8,949$10,385
Average$5,021$7,167$8,323
Rough$3,780$5,386$6,262
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,522$8,536$10,146
Clean$5,024$7,763$9,230
Average$4,028$6,218$7,398
Rough$3,033$4,673$5,565
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,648$13,919$16,198
Clean$8,778$12,659$14,736
Average$7,038$10,139$11,810
Rough$5,298$7,619$8,885
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,740$8,600$10,125
Clean$5,222$7,821$9,211
Average$4,187$6,264$7,383
Rough$3,152$4,707$5,554
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,202$9,379$11,074
Clean$5,643$8,530$10,074
Average$4,525$6,832$8,075
Rough$3,406$5,134$6,075
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,890$9,158$10,905
Clean$5,359$8,329$9,920
Average$4,297$6,671$7,951
Rough$3,235$5,013$5,982
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,017$10,037$11,648
Clean$6,384$9,128$10,596
Average$5,119$7,311$8,492
Rough$3,854$5,494$6,389
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,875$8,941$10,579
Clean$5,345$8,132$9,623
Average$4,286$6,513$7,713
Rough$3,226$4,894$5,803
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,877 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,544 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,877 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,544 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,877 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,544 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 ranges from $2,944 to $9,862, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.