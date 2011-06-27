Used 2013 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Consumer Reviews
An impressive small car
I just replaced my Scion xA with a Yaris L 5-door in Classic Silver and I have to say that I really like this car a lot. I'm so glad that Toyota did away with the awful center mounted gauges. I had those in my Scion xA and grew to hate the whole setup after a few years. The interior in the Yaris is extremely well designed with easy to use controls, nice materials and very good fit and finish. It feels like a much larger, more expensive car than it actually is and drives great in the city, on the thruway, and even in the snow and ice. Out the door with tax and everything, the Yaris was a very reasonable $17,700. The Yaris is also one on the most reliable cars you can buy.
I really love this car.
I originally had this car as a rental. I actually felt it's reliability and eager anticipation of me using the passing gear. I love how the car feels bigger than it is. The interior could use a bit more softer materials to make it easier to keep clean and scratch/damage free. It also needs arm rests, Unfortunately that isn't a standard feature. When given premium gas, This car actually gets quite perky! Needless to say, I returned the rental but bought one exactly like it with 3 doors instead of 5. I love it! The black pearl paint really glimmers in the sun....
Fun Car to Drive and Easy to Park
Limited Cargo room, but if you are smart you can get everything in. I hauled 4 different peoples sets of camping gear and luggage down to the Keys, and got everything in. Easy to find Parking because it fits in small spaces. This car has a lot of pep for a 4 cylndar car and great on gas! I have driven it to NY and back to FL several times now, and it is a very reliable car. I get about 35-37 MPG Hwy and about 27 City. Its a great commuter car. It is a snap together vehicle made with some plastic parts, but it has 9 air bags...
First Toyota experience, and won't be the last.
I was looking for a fuel efficient car for a two hour round trip commute to work. I went by word of mouth on Toyota's reliability, and bought this car from a rental company. It had 65,000 miles when I purchased it in 2015, and now has 252,000 miles. The only things that I have done to this car are routine oil changes. I've bought two set of new tires, and recently had the coolant flushed. This little car has been bulletproof so far. Gas mileage is great (about 40-42 MPG @ 65MPH highway driving). My average between town and highway is usually around 35-36 MPG. My favorite thing about this car is what my wife calls "tiny car parking". It will fit just about anywhere normal cars can't. The turn radius is my next favorite thing. You can almost do a u-turn in an alleyway. The interior is quite roomy for a small car...a lot better than I had expected. My only complaint is that the body is kind of cheap (plastic bumpers with plastic brackets) but that is most cars nowadays. Toyota has made a believer out of me.
Excels?..no....But does all things very well!
Have owned my 2013 LE 5-door since new. Only a couple of minor issues easily fixed. A bullet-proof little nugget of a car. I disagree with poor reviews. This little thing rides well, is quiet on the interstate with high rated after market tires, swallows a ton of gear with rear seats folded and you could drive it cross-country easily.....It is a happy cruiser. I have a bad lower back, and these seats have never bothered me as they did in much more expensive vehicles I have owned (I got tired of their repairs and maintenance requirements). Yes, it has hard plastics here and there, but it is still a very respectable interior and layout. Tall passengers in the rear seat are stunned at the room behind my drivers seat (I'm 5'11). A great little primary or spare run-about car that I have recommended to many. The hidden gem in the Toyota line-up. Oh'', one more thing; that old school engine and four-speed automatic gets a lot of gripe for not being "new tech". But it has been around so long and proven, that there are many Toyota's/Scion's with this engine/trans that are still going strong with well into the 350,000 mile range with not a worry. I know of one like mine that already has 387,000 miles on it. Engine and Trans are still strong and car still holding up in general, quite nicely with typical wear items replaced...brakes, struts, water pump, the normal stuff. Not a glamorous ride, but it is a fun little bugger to drive. And so fun to pick your friends up at their dealership when their expensive, elite car is at the dealership broken down. A friend of mine with a BMW, caught a ride with me in my car to pick his car up after two weeks waiting on parts/repair at the dealer. He was so impressed after about 40 miles riding in all kinds of traffic (city and highway), he went and bought a twin to my car to get him to and from work (83 mile round trip from his house). The BMW is now his weekend/family vacation ride. The Yaris really is a very, very good all-around car! I cannot give an opinion though, on the new 2019 Yaris Hatch and IA Sedan that are re-named Mazda 2's, made in Mexico for Toyota.
