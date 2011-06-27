  1. Home
Used 2011 Toyota Yaris Sedan Consumer Reviews

my little car

Katie Burt, 04/04/2016
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

pros: ·this car gets amazingly great gas mileage. ·I've had it for over two years, bought it at 40,000 miles, put another 100,000 miles on it and still drives like new. ·it is easy to clean. I found the right weather tech floor mats for the front and back seat floors to help keep it cleaner ·she spins on a dime ·drives well at high speeds, rain and snow. Took her over the mountains. had to drive in 16 inches of snow only driven through by one other car. she made it. drove uphill 1/4 mile in slightly used severe snow road. 2-5 miles an hr with chains. made it all the way without stopping. ·has a timing chain so I'll never need to replace it cons: ·most of the car dash and accessories are hard plastic and it's been scratched everywhere due to kids and two dogs. ·cup holders springs didn't last long. ·one compartment storage never stays in place and always falls out. ·fabric seats have holes. very cheap materials. gonna sew them and get either new seats all together or seat covers ·defect in my evac gas. when putting in gas it senses the tank is full just a little too late always and I need to be careful to not over fill her or else she'll spill out. VERY small. ·

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Lovely Car

Mackenzie, 11/19/2015
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I only had this car for two months due to someone wrecking my car head on but it did its job! I loved it. It seems small but very roomie inside. I had minor injuries but the car was totaled. It wasn't the fastest at accelerating. But it had great gas mileage and got 370miles on a road trip on one tank of gas.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
weird smell

giulia2, 07/19/2013
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
2 of 9 people found this review helpful

Interior smell is awful! People say that it is mold issue but it is not! It seems that dashboard, rubbers, etc. made of crappy materials and driver undergoes chemicals exposure. We bought this car in Toyota Ancaster Canada dealership and paid all together CA 22K . We hoped that that smell will be gone in awhile but it is not! When it's hot outside the cabin smells like hell. Another issue is the radio. The audio system is just horrible! Never buy this car , folks, even it's a fuel efficient car. In a long term you may get seriously sick. Update :We sold Yaris after 1.5 year and bought Hyundai Elantra. Still smelling on teh summer time but not as much as Yaris.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
2009 Sedan automatic

dadinfo, 02/12/2011
13 of 82 people found this review helpful

We have had this car for 2 years now the only thing I do not like is the Hard dash the layout is great once you get used to the cluster position

Report Abuse
