Used 2011 Toyota Yaris Sedan Consumer Reviews
my little car
pros: ·this car gets amazingly great gas mileage. ·I've had it for over two years, bought it at 40,000 miles, put another 100,000 miles on it and still drives like new. ·it is easy to clean. I found the right weather tech floor mats for the front and back seat floors to help keep it cleaner ·she spins on a dime ·drives well at high speeds, rain and snow. Took her over the mountains. had to drive in 16 inches of snow only driven through by one other car. she made it. drove uphill 1/4 mile in slightly used severe snow road. 2-5 miles an hr with chains. made it all the way without stopping. ·has a timing chain so I'll never need to replace it cons: ·most of the car dash and accessories are hard plastic and it's been scratched everywhere due to kids and two dogs. ·cup holders springs didn't last long. ·one compartment storage never stays in place and always falls out. ·fabric seats have holes. very cheap materials. gonna sew them and get either new seats all together or seat covers ·defect in my evac gas. when putting in gas it senses the tank is full just a little too late always and I need to be careful to not over fill her or else she'll spill out. VERY small. ·
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Lovely Car
I only had this car for two months due to someone wrecking my car head on but it did its job! I loved it. It seems small but very roomie inside. I had minor injuries but the car was totaled. It wasn't the fastest at accelerating. But it had great gas mileage and got 370miles on a road trip on one tank of gas.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
weird smell
Interior smell is awful! People say that it is mold issue but it is not! It seems that dashboard, rubbers, etc. made of crappy materials and driver undergoes chemicals exposure. We bought this car in Toyota Ancaster Canada dealership and paid all together CA 22K . We hoped that that smell will be gone in awhile but it is not! When it's hot outside the cabin smells like hell. Another issue is the radio. The audio system is just horrible! Never buy this car , folks, even it's a fuel efficient car. In a long term you may get seriously sick. Update :We sold Yaris after 1.5 year and bought Hyundai Elantra. Still smelling on teh summer time but not as much as Yaris.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
2009 Sedan automatic
We have had this car for 2 years now the only thing I do not like is the Hard dash the layout is great once you get used to the cluster position
Sponsored cars related to the Yaris
Related Used 2011 Toyota Yaris Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner