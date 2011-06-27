  1. Home
2020 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
2020 Tundra

James C, 12/04/2019
SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
The 5.7 L engine runs great and is rated at 17 MPG highway but I've been averaging 18-19 MPG. The 7" screen is easy to see and use as well as all the information items that can be checked (tire pressure, MPG etc.). Just made a 1700 mile round trip and enjoyed the seats and overall vehicle response.

Awsome

Jon, 12/16/2019
SR5 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I would rate this truck five stars except for the fuel economy. Power is great as well as the ride and room in the cab.

