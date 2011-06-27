2020 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

James C , 12/04/2019 SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The 5.7 L engine runs great and is rated at 17 MPG highway but I've been averaging 18-19 MPG. The 7" screen is easy to see and use as well as all the information items that can be checked (tire pressure, MPG etc.). Just made a 1700 mile round trip and enjoyed the seats and overall vehicle response.