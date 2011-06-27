Used 2015 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Best USA made truck IMO! rome2 , 03/09/2015 Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I just leased the new 2015 Limited/TRD after my 2012 SR5/TRD Tundra. I know it is mechanically the same truck but they did improve the speed-assist steering which is crisp and responsive! My new Tundra in also the TRD package so the ride is about the same. Being a pick-up, they always ride a little better with a full tank/weight in the bed but the shocks and springs keep it riding perfectly with a light load. The new interior on the Limited is impressive! I love that the leather and wood accents. I feel like I'm sitting in a Lexus and not a work truck. The new Entune display is awesome too. By far the best All-Around truck made! I understand why Tundra still has the highest resell value! Report Abuse

Great for me Taz , 09/25/2015 Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful First Toyota truck. Owned Chevy, Ford. Overall this is a great truck, I have only had about 2 months. It has about 4300 miles on it so far. It's a great ride, not too soft not to rough, handles really good for a truck. Quiet interior while windows are rolled up, not too loud while all four are down. The only problem is passenger seat-belt buckle slams on window support with all four windows rolled down if there is no passenger. Lots of storage. This truck is easy to keep clean :-), not an excess of dips, curves and crevices. I went camping at beach my second week of owning this truck and fell asleep in front seat, didn't wake up hurting, just wish it had a 12v power port in bed and the fact that it has to be switched on for interior power ports to work is a bad idea. Had plenty of room for camping and fishing equipment. Engine is a monster, this truck is quick! Hit the gas and get down. Things I don't like: plastic intake plenum and oil filter cover, really, this is a truck dudes! No auto up on driver side window or neither on passenger on Limited pkg. But I wouldn't trade my truck for anything else, great truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2015 Toyota Tundra Double Cab spike_1a , 12/31/2014 SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2004 Tundra Access Cab with 267,163 miles on the engine and frame for a brand new 2015 Tundra Double Cab. I was very reluctant to part way with my old Tundra but she was starting to feel the strain of everyday work. The improvements on the 2015 are too many to mention but the highlights I found are the comfort level of the seats, the power of the 5.7 liter engine, averaging 15.7 MPG (the same as my old 2004 4.7 liter) with just over 1200 miles, entertainment system, and off road package. My goal is to double the mileage of my new Tundra. Wish me luck!

Just OK Jim , 10/17/2015 SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I chose the tundra over the GM products I would usually buy due to toyota's reputation for quality. When you get in it you realize this truck is a Toyota in name only. It uses the same interior materials as its American counterparts and many of the mechanical bits as well. The best part of this truck is the 5.7 liter v8. It has huge torque! I never feel it doesn't have enough power when towing a heavy trailer. The engine seems mechanically noisey and has a knocking sound that permeates the cab at idle. The transmission works well but is inconsistent in when and how it shifts. No auto transfer case available. All other full size pick ups have one available. Fuel economy is horrible, 12 mpg combined 17 low speed highway 15 high speed highway. The seats are very comfortable and large enough for bigger people. The hvac control panel has a cheap look and feel to it, air comes from the panel vents at all times and can not be shut off. Closing them does not stop it, normal operation it seems. Over all this truck seems very capable of doing what it was built for, but is decidedly American in its look and feel. Time will tell if it holds up to toyotas reputation. Resale value seems above average for its segment Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value