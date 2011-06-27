Used 2013 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews
2016 Limited Crewmax from 2013 Rock Warrior
After test driving four (COUNT EM FOUR) Silverados with driveline vibration and one ecoboost F150, I drove a Tundra. What a difference. The interior design isn't the best. The head unit(stereo) is majorly flawed. I replaced it with a Kenwood after it just stopped working with my Android phone. Wind noise at speed is BAD for a $48000 truck. Other than that, the best truck on the road imo. Gas mileage is heavy, but so is my foot, so I don't care. At 55 mph downhill and no ac I can get 21 mpg, but above or below that speed, forget it. A couple more cons: Fuel float on 38 gallon tank shows empty with 6 gallons left. The remote start shuts off when you unlock the door. I cannot figure out why it would do that. I also miss the rear seats sliding and reclining. You have to be a contortionist to reach the jack because the seat won't move. All in all, I wouldn't trade it for anything currently on the market, but I'm stoked for the redesigned Silverado.
Love the 2013 over the 2018 tundra
The seats are much better than the 2018 Tundra. The ride is good. It has several assist handles to get in the truck, none in the 2018 Tundra. The 2013 Tundra has a reputation for reliability for more than 200k miles. If something happened to this 2013 today, I would find another 2012 or 2013 tundra with low mileage. No it does not have all the technology of the new trucks. The new technology with all new trucks is not ver relialbe.
Best Truck on the Street!
7 years later and I still own this truck. No issues, just standard maintenance and weekly washes. 2019 Review: 6 years later with over 100k miles on it and no issues. Just replaced brakes and battery 6 months ago. Test drove a 2019 and my 2013 still drives as good as a new truck, not trading it in anytime soon. 2014 Review: Just recently purchased this truck back in July 2013 and I got to say it's the best vehicle yet! Averaging 17mpgs (still trying to get use to as I use to have a Rav4 and a corolla).
Tundra # 4
Great interior space, cost of ownership is low, maintenance minimal . 4th Tundra owned. 02 sold at 161k ,06 sold at 250k,13 sold at 232k and purchased this 13 at 59k. All great experiences.
Best Truck on the Market
Just bought a brand new 2013 Tundra 4X4 Crewmax and I absolutely love it! So much FUN to drive, particularly here in Los Angeles. Given the condition of the streets, you practically need a 4X4 just to get around. The power in the 5.7 V8 is tremendous! The room in the back is awesome. I've always wanted a really kick-ass truck that had some power and that's exactly what this is. I love this truck.
