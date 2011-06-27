Used 2013 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

2016 Limited Crewmax from 2013 Rock Warrior fullbug , 05/11/2015 Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful After test driving four (COUNT EM FOUR) Silverados with driveline vibration and one ecoboost F150, I drove a Tundra. What a difference. The interior design isn't the best. The head unit(stereo) is majorly flawed. I replaced it with a Kenwood after it just stopped working with my Android phone. Wind noise at speed is BAD for a $48000 truck. Other than that, the best truck on the road imo. Gas mileage is heavy, but so is my foot, so I don't care. At 55 mph downhill and no ac I can get 21 mpg, but above or below that speed, forget it. A couple more cons: Fuel float on 38 gallon tank shows empty with 6 gallons left. The remote start shuts off when you unlock the door. I cannot figure out why it would do that. I also miss the rear seats sliding and reclining. You have to be a contortionist to reach the jack because the seat won't move. All in all, I wouldn't trade it for anything currently on the market, but I'm stoked for the redesigned Silverado. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the 2013 over the 2018 tundra James Southerland , 03/13/2019 Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The seats are much better than the 2018 Tundra. The ride is good. It has several assist handles to get in the truck, none in the 2018 Tundra. The 2013 Tundra has a reputation for reliability for more than 200k miles. If something happened to this 2013 today, I would find another 2012 or 2013 tundra with low mileage. No it does not have all the technology of the new trucks. The new technology with all new trucks is not ver relialbe. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best Truck on the Street! txiong71 , 08/06/2013 Tundra FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 30 of 36 people found this review helpful 7 years later and I still own this truck. No issues, just standard maintenance and weekly washes. 2019 Review: 6 years later with over 100k miles on it and no issues. Just replaced brakes and battery 6 months ago. Test drove a 2019 and my 2013 still drives as good as a new truck, not trading it in anytime soon. 2014 Review: Just recently purchased this truck back in July 2013 and I got to say it's the best vehicle yet! Averaging 17mpgs (still trying to get use to as I use to have a Rav4 and a corolla). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Tundra # 4 Houston , 02/23/2019 Tundra FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great interior space, cost of ownership is low, maintenance minimal . 4th Tundra owned. 02 sold at 161k ,06 sold at 250k,13 sold at 232k and purchased this 13 at 59k. All great experiences. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value