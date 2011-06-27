Used 2010 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

2010 Tundra Crewmax 2wd 5.7ltr TRD SR5 wes , 09/27/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful So far (1000 miles) this truck has not disappointed. My first tank of gas I averaged 16.5 mpg with mostly highway driving, the second tank the truck got 15.4 mpg with mostly city driving. It is a big truck with a big v8 so one shouldn't expect 25 mpg and be upset when they do not get that. I love the rear doors opening at nearly 90* to the truck as it makes it easy to get in and out putting my daughter in her car seat. The tailgate assist shocks are a nice touch. The truck is a nice tame vehicle when driving normal but has plenty of power on tap when you mash the go pedal. Trans shifts really smooth. I am 6,4 and with the front seat set for my driving I have plenty of room in the rear seat. Report Abuse

best truck i have ever driven exf150owner , 04/22/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful bought new in 2007. Traded in a new F150 that had engine/fuel injector issues after 20k miles. The ford dealer fixed every time but after being stranded 3 times I had to find something reliable. Towing 7klbs with the F150 was frightening, with the crewmax it is amazing how well/safe this vehicle is. 60k miles now and no problems at all.I tow over 10,000lbs regularly . The Tundra has bigger brakes than a F250! I drove the Chevy,F250 and the Nissan. The Nissan was a close second, but i wanted the 6speed trans and 4.32 rear end that comes stock in the Tundra. Do not buy into negative hype about Toyota, there is a lot of lies out there. Just drive the Tundra, or ask someone that owns one.

Can't go wrong cpfincham , 12/03/2010 11 of 16 people found this review helpful I wanted to wait until I got to 15K miles before I wrote a review. Truck is amazing! Ride is surprisingly smooth for a large truck. Drove my dad's 2010 Dodge Ram over same rough terrain and didn't feel a difference. CrewMax is enormous and capable of making a 6K camper seem like a load of firewood. More than enough power when you need it with or without a load. The transmission has a hard time finding the right gear at certain speeds and will drop into too low of a gear at times. Shorter people may have a hard time to reach all of the buttons on the radio because of the large interior area. Base no frills model is perfect for everyday and long road trip driving.

First Toyota - Went Big Big Papa , 12/10/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my first Toyota truck, after driving two Dodge trucks. I am a bit concerned as a check engine light came on after just 235 miles. It seems a cam sensor is defective. I think that means the engine has to be taken apart to fix this issue. I am also experiencing an annoying creaking sound somewhere around my rear view mirror. One visit to the service department has not fixed this issue. I am also a bit disappointed with the cheap license plate mount. I really do like this truck a lot, but in my mind, I should not have the previously noted problems given the price of this vehicle. I will be very disappointed if the issues are not resolved soon.