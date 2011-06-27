Used 2005 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
First Truck
So far I havent had any problems with it. It has tons of power for passing and it accelerates good for a truck. Beat out BMWs. Very comfortable for a truck, only thing I gotta get used to is the bounce in the back when going over speed bumps or pot holes.
Ranch Truck
Good employee! This truck works like a one ton on the ranch. Regularly hauls 3000 pounds of feed, pipe, fence posts, etc. Heaviest load in the bed was 8000 pounds (100 bags) of concrete readymix, which it hauled 150 miles without complaining. Frequently tows a bumper pull cattle trailer that weighs over 10,000 pounds loaded with squirming livestock. Most mileage is in pastures and on dirt roads. No repairs, only oil changes for 32,000 miles. Except for going to town, I just leave it in 4WD and still manage 16-17 mpg over rocks and thru creekbeds. On the highway, I have gotten over 21 mpg. Unlike my Dodge and Chevy, the Toyota allows me to be a rancher, instead of mechanic.
great truck overall
My two wheel drive pickup truck pulled multiple bushes and small stumps out without a problem. It handled loads up to 2300 LB of dirt,gravel,sand and stonedust in the bed. always started right up never gave any hassle.
Cruisin' in the Tundra
I bought this truck to replace my pile of 2002 GMC Denali. Seem very durable and powerful with the v6. I have an automatic and am getting no less than 22 mpg on the freeway at 75 mph with the a/c on. 26 mpg with the a/c off at 60 mph. I had to add a cruise control which was a small engineering marvel since the vehicle is drive by wire. Being a mechanic it was just a sunday in the shop. It looks factory and works great. It could be the reason the gas mileage is so great. I love this truck and will never purchase a Ford or GM product again. I hope it runs 300k. You know how those slant 6 six run for ever.
More than I ever expected!
I upgraded to this truck (Regular Cab 4WD V8) from my V6 Tacoma because I needed more hauling power and more room in the bed. I have driven this truck 11,500 miles in 6 weeks, sometimes hauling a double axle 16' car trailer and loading heavy car parts in the back. The Tundra's fuel economy while towing is much better than I expected, especially with non California gas. Build quality is excellent, with my only complaint being the cupping of the front tires-the dealer found the front end alignment to be 7 degrees off! I bought the strip model with real window cranks and rubber floor mats for ease of maintenance. I drove them all,but one thing was missing-the Toyota reliability!!!
