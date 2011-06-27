Used 2003 Toyota Tundra Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Reliable, awesome truck! It just rocks on. mwsizemttrs , 08/28/2015 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Although I had owned a number of the smaller Toyota 4x4 trucks before purchasing this truck (which by the way were as reliable as this one), this was my first full size 4x4 and my first 4x4 V8 with automatic transmission. Wow! I will never go back to a small truck again. I bought the truck a little over 3 years ago with 160K miles and got it for $4k below book. As I said earlier, my experience with Toyota 6cyl and 4cyl 4x4's were all positive but I was a little apprehensive about buying the V8 but the power of this engine has been anything but a disappointment. I not only use this truck as a workhorse truck (using to help pull down trees, hauling dirt, brush, and logs) but also as my everyday commute to work (70 miles roundtrip and I tend to have a bit of a leadfoot - trust me...the truck has not been babied). The truck has never failed me. Other than normal maintenance expenses and the added expense of less mpg with the V8, the only other expense was the replacement of the shocks after it rolled over to 200K since it still had the original shocks on it. The truck now has 212K miles and runs as good as it did when I bought it. My wife's car is a Nissan Maxima but whenever we go anywhere together, we take the truck. Needless to say..I love my Tundra. Great truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

WOW! Joe , 03/07/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this truck brand new. Awesome acceleration, and pulling power. I have pulled things with this truck I shouldn't have. It hasn't let me down yet! Only exceptions is I had to replace two o2 sensors ($90 each). I am driving this truck until the wheels fall off. Only down side is the doors and the access cab needed to be a bit bigger. I love my Toyota! I remember driving off the lot for $14,000 tt&l to include extended warranty.

Nicest car I have ever owned Michael , 07/03/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Greatest vehicle ever. Incredible power, not too shabby mpg for a V8. When I first bought it, I drove from Utah to Nebraska and back climbing through Wyoming, fighting strong headwinds and side winds traveling 85 to 105 mph. This truck never missed a beat and got 18 mpg. The only other time I calculated mileage was 2 years ago hauling a 4,000 lb. trailer from Utah to Indiana. I got 10 mpg, but I had no trouble keeping it at 80 to 85 even going up steep inclines. Other than the fact that it needs a new windshield now and the shocks aren't brand new, it still drives like a brand new truck even with 105,000 miles on it. Only regret: not buying leather interior. I never want to sell this truck!

270000 and still towing 5000lbs+ Brian , 10/11/2015 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I got my tundra used for a pricey $9000 from a toyota dealer. It had 230000 miles on it and drove like new. Never had the suspension replaced and it still settles instantly after bumps. The rear suspension was a bit weak for loads so I bought larger bottom out guards and I'm they keep my ride level while towing and with full loads. Tows my travel 23 ft travel trailer and it could have more power but I can't ask much of its 7000 load max. I do all my matinance on the truck myself and it is very easy to work on. Lots of space and so far I've only had to do matinance of filters and fluids. Except for the center drive shaft bearing which its rubber mounts were ripped and sagging. It was easly fixed by replacing with a used drive shaft from a parts yard for understanding $100, of course I did it myself and didn't have to pay for shop time. It's been to burning man once and was used as a work truck there, and cleaned up nicely. I have a performance computer, a tow computer and a dash cam. I get great mpg even while towing for a v8. The tailgate latch just broke on my because so much dust got in the mechanismshop it froze and instead of lubing ithe I just went hard and broke the plastic handle right off! Of course now it works great since I lubed it but that's a bumer, the truck was immaculate before that. The limited interior is great and the speaker are great sounding. I have to use a cassette auxiliary adapter so it messes with my quality a bit but it's all good. Drives like new, looks cute and sexy while still keeping a sence of beastly truck. I love dews truck and intend to reach 300000 with no problems. Daily driver as of now but soon I will have a little car for small things. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value