Used 1996 Toyota Tercel Sedan Consumer Reviews

Amazing car! Brian Pace , 03/06/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful 120k on vehicle. Oil changes, 2 tuneups, new set of tires. Replaced timing belt at 90k as precaution. *THAT'S IT.* You simply can't do better. Report Abuse

Best used car I ever bought mtnsubiedriver , 02/22/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought a '96 four door Tercel in October of 2012 but with automatic transmission. It had 198k miles on it but ran great, other than needing new brakes. AC works fine, power steering, Got 40+ miles per gallon on the highway, 30mpg in town. I now have 207k miles on it. Needs a few things, like fan selector needs tweeking, CV joing is rattling on sharp turns, and will probably install new front calipers. High beams don't work but it is a switch problem in the column. All easy to repair I hope. I don't mind the faded paint. Bought for $1400 and won't part with it unless I find another, maybe a straight drive to get better gas mileage and cruise control. Report Abuse

1996 Toyota Tercel DX michael , 10/20/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I may have been favoring it a bit in the ratings system but it depends what your comparing it to. As far as suiting its purpose, this is a very reliable car. Complaints about its lack of power are crazy if you ask me. I used boesch platinum twin spark plugs combined with castrol gtx motor oil and proper maintenance it is the perfect car for a daily commuter, and or somone who enjoys driving eficient non intrusive eco friendly, did I mention reliable, vehicle for less than 5,000 dollars. Report Abuse

There really is nothing better! sin-titulo , 10/03/2007 3 of 5 people found this review helpful My father purchased this car for less than $2000 about 4 years ago from a co-worker, intending to let me drive it while working towards getting my license. It was at 106,000k at the time, and is now at 160,000k. I have never known a better car. It started without any problems when the temperature was -30, runs smoothly and I can trust it to get me from A to B and then some(!) without ever breaking down. Gas mileage averages 38 mpg. This is my first car, and will be my last as well. I intend to keep it until it literally rusts and falls to pieces. Report Abuse