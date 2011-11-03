Used 1996 Toyota Tercel for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Tercel
03/11/2011
My wife and I bought our Tercel new in '96, joking that our 7-year old would drive it someday. She's now 21. She's still driving it. Yes, being a young college student she sometimes complains that it's not 'pretty' like some of the newer cars her classmates drive, but the reliability has been nothing short of incredible. At 325,000 miles, the old girl finally gave one last blast of blue smoke and burped her last breath. Our daughter actually cried. while she shopped with her mother for another car, I installed a rebuilt engine and she couldn't be happier. Another 300,000 miles? I don't see why not!