Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Loving It Dustin , 11/14/2006 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I have experienced so far with my Tacoma that they have got everything the way that it should be. The truck runs like a sports car, and handles as well as anything I have driven. The part I enjoy most is the raw power of the truck, I have owned pickups with V-8 motor that would not outperform this pickup. Report Abuse

The best 4WD Truck I ever owned! Captaincop , 12/20/2006 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I looked around a lot before I bought my Tacoma. I had Chevys and GMCs, too! I had three Dodges. This is the best overall truck I have ever owned. The pickup of the v6 is great. My fuel economy is getting better (18.5) as of 1,000 mile mark. The quality of the paint, interior, all around looks is overwhelming compared to some other car company models. This Tacoma is nice to drive and comfortable too! It just looks good. Indigo Ink Blue! 6 CDs in radio is great. The sound of the radio is real quality. Report Abuse

Best Truck Period Toyota Driver , 11/27/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Just switched from an 06 Tundra access cab to the Tacoma Double Cab. Aside from it being a double cab, the only size difference is the width. The Tundra was way too big for me but my new Tacoma fits me like a glove. Everything is with in an easy reach of the drivers seat. Report Abuse

2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner JCO , 01/08/2007 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Actually went to the dealer to purchase a RAV4 to replace the wife's older RAV4. She said she wanted to test drive the Tacoma, and the rest is history. We didn't see the need for the offroad model and are very satisfied with the truck. I think a big plus with the wife is sitting higher than a RAV. Visibility is great. it drives very smoothly and shifts beautifully too. Report Abuse