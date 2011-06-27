  1. Home
Used 2007 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Tacoma
4.7
80 reviews
Loving It

Dustin, 11/14/2006
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

I have experienced so far with my Tacoma that they have got everything the way that it should be. The truck runs like a sports car, and handles as well as anything I have driven. The part I enjoy most is the raw power of the truck, I have owned pickups with V-8 motor that would not outperform this pickup.

The best 4WD Truck I ever owned!

Captaincop, 12/20/2006
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I looked around a lot before I bought my Tacoma. I had Chevys and GMCs, too! I had three Dodges. This is the best overall truck I have ever owned. The pickup of the v6 is great. My fuel economy is getting better (18.5) as of 1,000 mile mark. The quality of the paint, interior, all around looks is overwhelming compared to some other car company models. This Tacoma is nice to drive and comfortable too! It just looks good. Indigo Ink Blue! 6 CDs in radio is great. The sound of the radio is real quality.

Best Truck Period

Toyota Driver , 11/27/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Just switched from an 06 Tundra access cab to the Tacoma Double Cab. Aside from it being a double cab, the only size difference is the width. The Tundra was way too big for me but my new Tacoma fits me like a glove. Everything is with in an easy reach of the drivers seat.

2007 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner

JCO, 01/08/2007
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Actually went to the dealer to purchase a RAV4 to replace the wife's older RAV4. She said she wanted to test drive the Tacoma, and the rest is history. We didn't see the need for the offroad model and are very satisfied with the truck. I think a big plus with the wife is sitting higher than a RAV. Visibility is great. it drives very smoothly and shifts beautifully too.

Solid truck with proven results

Boomer3414, 10/11/2015
V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2007 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab (4 door) TRD Sport new in 07 and it is hands down one of the best light trucks on the market. It provides a decent towing and cargo capacity and is ok at best on gas. I have NEVER had a problem with this vehicle - NEVER - it is almost 10 years old and gets a lot of use. I have over 100K work miles and off road use and it's dependable enough to get the job done and get me home safe!!! That says a lot for me, it also has one of the highest resale values on the market. Do not listen to the nay sayers that don't even own this vehicle or say that it is not worth it. Check the market and educate yourself. I highly recommend this vehicle and will definitely be purchasing another one in the future. Toyota builds quality vehicles that last and is dependable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
See all Tacomas for sale

Research Similar Vehicles