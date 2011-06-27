Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck For The Money
Have owned this truck for about 2 months. Traded in a 2002 Dakota as I was sick of 15 mpg. The Toyata has delivered an impressive 25-26 mpg. Recently returned from a 2 week fishing trip. Towed a 14 ft boat, motor, and enough equipment to last the average man 6 moths. Even with all the extra weight it averaged 21-22 mpg and on the ride home with less weight it climbed back to over 23. For a 4 cylinder vehicle it pulled my boat & trailer with little problem, going in the Berkshires with little downshifting. Only problem I have had is with visibility. I find my view blocked when checking oncoming traffic to my left so need to rely on the exterior mirrors more and direct sight less.
She's Pretty... But She Works!
Toyota put a lot of thought into the Tacoma and the needs of a light truck owner. Pressed into service as a working pickup truck, I moved the entire contents of my house without a problem. As long as you don't exceed it's half-ton rating, just cram everything into the fully lined bed, tie down and go. The Tacoma looks sharp, rides high and solid, and is easy to handle on a congested city parkway or a spacious country backroad. The cab is very roomy, well- appointed, well-upholstered, and the AM/FM/CD is quite impressive for a stock system. The 4 cyl 2.7l engine lights off with a roar, sounding and feeling more like a 6. With gas prices these days, you can't beat its high 20's to near 30 MPG.
Overall incredible truck.
Been driving full side trucks all of my life. Chevy 1500, 06 Tundra. I have a 06 prerunner sr5 5 manual, and have to say it is a 10 in every department. And the 2.7L is a top end engine. And at times it feels like a race truck. The whole truck is strong, tight, and fast. It does 80 on the highway at 1/4 throttle with ease. And with its short wheel base. The city and freeway ride, is the best and smoothest. First gear is very short, but once you start shifting through the gears. The top end engine hits, and the truck just pulls and pulls.
Great Entry Level Truck
I was looking for an inexpensive work type truck. They DON'T exist anymore. I bought a Tacoma after eliminating the Ranger (side facing jump seats) and the Frontier (bigger cab but too much$$). I didn't want, or need, bells and whistles. I got a great truck with am/fm/cd, automatic, bed line, seating for 3 at a great value and with what looks like the best ability to hold value after driving off the lot. The cab is spacious, the color is great (got the Indigo Ink Pearl). My wife and girls love the color, my guy friends love the bed liner, the tie downs, the cool styling. I have never owned a Toyota but will likely own more as the dealer sent someone 135 miles for the color I wanted!!!
06 standard cab 4x4 Tacoma
I bought this Tacoma in oct of 2006. It's a 2.7 i4, 5spd manual, 4x4 w/ ac. The truck itself is great. Handles well on the highway as well as offroad. My only complaint is the 5spd manual transmission. It does not shift smoothly. It sometimes hangs up going into reverse and 2nd gear. I have taken it back to the dealer a few times and was told that while they test drive it there wasn't any problem shifting. I am 55 yrs old and have been driving manual transmission trucks and cars for a while. This is the first one that felt like the trans was low on oil, or the shifter was bent out of shape. That has been the only problem I have had so far.
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner