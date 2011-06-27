Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Truck For The Money BDana , 10/22/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Have owned this truck for about 2 months. Traded in a 2002 Dakota as I was sick of 15 mpg. The Toyata has delivered an impressive 25-26 mpg. Recently returned from a 2 week fishing trip. Towed a 14 ft boat, motor, and enough equipment to last the average man 6 moths. Even with all the extra weight it averaged 21-22 mpg and on the ride home with less weight it climbed back to over 23. For a 4 cylinder vehicle it pulled my boat & trailer with little problem, going in the Berkshires with little downshifting. Only problem I have had is with visibility. I find my view blocked when checking oncoming traffic to my left so need to rely on the exterior mirrors more and direct sight less. Report Abuse

She's Pretty... But She Works! Rick , 09/25/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Toyota put a lot of thought into the Tacoma and the needs of a light truck owner. Pressed into service as a working pickup truck, I moved the entire contents of my house without a problem. As long as you don't exceed it's half-ton rating, just cram everything into the fully lined bed, tie down and go. The Tacoma looks sharp, rides high and solid, and is easy to handle on a congested city parkway or a spacious country backroad. The cab is very roomy, well- appointed, well-upholstered, and the AM/FM/CD is quite impressive for a stock system. The 4 cyl 2.7l engine lights off with a roar, sounding and feeling more like a 6. With gas prices these days, you can't beat its high 20's to near 30 MPG. Report Abuse

Overall incredible truck. zacattack1 , 09/28/2014 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Been driving full side trucks all of my life. Chevy 1500, 06 Tundra. I have a 06 prerunner sr5 5 manual, and have to say it is a 10 in every department. And the 2.7L is a top end engine. And at times it feels like a race truck. The whole truck is strong, tight, and fast. It does 80 on the highway at 1/4 throttle with ease. And with its short wheel base. The city and freeway ride, is the best and smoothest. First gear is very short, but once you start shifting through the gears. The top end engine hits, and the truck just pulls and pulls. Report Abuse

Great Entry Level Truck Brian , 03/21/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was looking for an inexpensive work type truck. They DON'T exist anymore. I bought a Tacoma after eliminating the Ranger (side facing jump seats) and the Frontier (bigger cab but too much$$). I didn't want, or need, bells and whistles. I got a great truck with am/fm/cd, automatic, bed line, seating for 3 at a great value and with what looks like the best ability to hold value after driving off the lot. The cab is spacious, the color is great (got the Indigo Ink Pearl). My wife and girls love the color, my guy friends love the bed liner, the tie downs, the cool styling. I have never owned a Toyota but will likely own more as the dealer sent someone 135 miles for the color I wanted!!! Report Abuse