Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Tacoma
5(83%)4(14%)3(2%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
116 reviews
List Price Range
$13,080 - $14,995
Used Tacoma for Sale
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

An incredible truck

daveyo, 05/04/2016
PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

My 2006 Tacoma is the first truck I've owned and it is amazing. I've driven it over 280,000 miles and the only repair its needed was a transmission rebuild (didn't change the fluid frequently). I do change the oil regularly, and now change the transmission fluid regularly. This truck shows no signs of slowing down. Mechanically - its as sound as they come. The interior is very durable. After 280K, the driver's seat shows very little wear.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The best I have found

Bill, 10/11/2006
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

After having a '82 SR5 for 260,000 miles with no real problem I was looking for a new vehicle to replace it as there wasn't enough room for the family. I looked atother trucks and setled on the Tacoma 4 dr V6. Unbelivable power and a turning radius better than my old SR5. It also is the most comfortable ride for long distances I have ever driven. I do not recomend lightly, this truck is perfect.

Is there a better truck in this class?

B Sarlo, 09/26/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

If your looking for anything else you will lose out. This truck has it all. Power, ride, comfort, fun to drive. I've driven most of them and this is the winner and stands out above all the rest. Thanks Toyota. Great job in buliding a excellent truck.

Good but not perfect...

m9431, 10/10/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my third Toyota Truck and one selected after much comparison. For me the size fits my needs, and I'm impressed by the interior design. The V6 is impressive, but not overly fuel efficient compared to Chevy's great V8s. Chassis strength is much improved, handling is good. As others have noted in user forums, the rear suspension is weak, mine bottoming out after I added a 150lb. cap. I had to have my srpings rebuilt independently at my cost, not covered under warranty. Additionally, the 5-speed automatic transmission shifts very poorly, slow to make a decision and often like it doesn't know what gear it should be in! Hopefully Toyota will release new software to cure this problem.

Beware of The Clunky , Rusty 2005-2011 Tacoma !

Bill Robertson, 01/30/2016
PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

While the engine is strong and the truck seems to hold up , the issues with cracking leaf springs and rusty frames makes me tell people to be very careful . My trucks leaf springs died at 67k miles and at the time Toyota had not recalled the nearly 700,000 tacomas ... Although I fixed it I am not getting reimbursement from Toyolet ,and they continue to cheat me and thousands of other customers . Google "Toyota rusty frames " or " Tacoma leaf springs failure " .. While the trucks look butch they are weak and the customer service is an abomination ... Beware of the last generation Junk Tacomas from Toyolet , not worth the money or the hassles .. Buy a real truck .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
