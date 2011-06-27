Used 2006 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

An incredible truck daveyo , 05/04/2016 PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful My 2006 Tacoma is the first truck I've owned and it is amazing. I've driven it over 280,000 miles and the only repair its needed was a transmission rebuild (didn't change the fluid frequently). I do change the oil regularly, and now change the transmission fluid regularly. This truck shows no signs of slowing down. Mechanically - its as sound as they come. The interior is very durable. After 280K, the driver's seat shows very little wear. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The best I have found Bill , 10/11/2006 13 of 14 people found this review helpful After having a '82 SR5 for 260,000 miles with no real problem I was looking for a new vehicle to replace it as there wasn't enough room for the family. I looked atother trucks and setled on the Tacoma 4 dr V6. Unbelivable power and a turning radius better than my old SR5. It also is the most comfortable ride for long distances I have ever driven. I do not recomend lightly, this truck is perfect. Report Abuse

Is there a better truck in this class? B Sarlo , 09/26/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful If your looking for anything else you will lose out. This truck has it all. Power, ride, comfort, fun to drive. I've driven most of them and this is the winner and stands out above all the rest. Thanks Toyota. Great job in buliding a excellent truck. Report Abuse

Good but not perfect... m9431 , 10/10/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is my third Toyota Truck and one selected after much comparison. For me the size fits my needs, and I'm impressed by the interior design. The V6 is impressive, but not overly fuel efficient compared to Chevy's great V8s. Chassis strength is much improved, handling is good. As others have noted in user forums, the rear suspension is weak, mine bottoming out after I added a 150lb. cap. I had to have my srpings rebuilt independently at my cost, not covered under warranty. Additionally, the 5-speed automatic transmission shifts very poorly, slow to make a decision and often like it doesn't know what gear it should be in! Hopefully Toyota will release new software to cure this problem. Report Abuse