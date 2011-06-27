Used 2004 Toyota Tacoma Xtracab Consumer Reviews
I can't believe how bad the gas mileage is on this truck.
I bought this truck with 78,000 miles used in 2008. I have to say it is very reliable and it starts every time I try and fire it up. Of course it bounces all over the road like a typical small size truck does on bumpy roads. I just bought new Monroe shocks and struts that have to be installed. I'll see if that changes the ride. Regardless, when I first got it I was getting 16mpg. Don't ask what happened but I am at 142,000 miles and for some strange reason, I am now getting like 13. I have changed the spark plus, got a new air filter, new tires, I keep the air in the tires at the right poundage and I still can't understand it. And it's a 4 cylinder.
Love that TRUCK !
I have been very Happy with my new Toyota Tacoma. I would purchase another in a New York Minute !
Great truck!
I was looking for a pickup that handled like a car and comparable gas milage, the Tacoma fits the bill. Pleasantly surprised to find a/c, stereo and cruise all on this trim level (SR5). Rear-end skip takes some getting used to, but otherwise handles well. Highway milage greatly improves with tailgate down (or off).
Great all around truck
I bought this Tacoma 4wd, v6, 5spd, TRD pkg. The Taco is fun to drive, looks great, handles snow like it's dry pavement, and seems as if built to last a lifetime. I've had only a slight squeak in the dash on the pass. side. I've put on over 14000 miles in 9 months driving to the mountains of NH, and this past week have tackled a 3 foot blizzard in boston with no problems. Great for a single guy/couple with no kids. Back seat good only for storage or the dog, not much more. Good factory radio, cold a/c, and supportive seats make this my commuter truck/weekend-warrior mobile! You wont regret this one.
Very Dependable!
This is a great truck! I chose to buy the smaller Tacoma with the 2.4 4-cyl for better gas mileage. I calculate my mpg at every fill-up and consistently get 22-23 mpg. This includes 50%hwy/50% city driving. I am pretty easy on the pedal so that makes a difference. The auto trans is a little sluggish in city driving. It is geared pretty low so it can pull what it's rated for. I just wish it had a little more "get- up." Extended cab was not made for people. It is best for storing tools or groceries. I hate that I have to sell it but with a growing family it doesn't have enough room. This truck has really held its value!!
