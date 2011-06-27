Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Wonderful small truck
I bought my Tacoma last year and I love it! Great on gas,I average 28mpg. Good ride,drives nice. A/C is ice cold. Cab is a little tight for me,I'm 5`10. No problems at all with it. I would buy another for sure. Next time I'm getting an extra cab. I feel it's a better value than a Ranger or S-10.
The little engine that could
Well, I have to say that this little truck is great for its size. Off road and this little guy can do it ok. I wish it had about 10-15 more ponies, but you cant have everything right. For the money this truck is great. It's reliable and its gets me from A to B. I wish I had an extended cab for more room but I manage in this one. Regular maintenance is good and easy. There is a weird creak or rattle in the dash at times. Wish it had a higher resale. Overall, not a bad little workhorse.
Dont Pass this one up!
I gave up a Chevrolet to drive this. I only regret not doing it sooner. This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. Its a 4 cylinder that has similar performance to a V-6 Mustang. Don't believe me, go race one! The ride is very solid and it has no squeaks or rattles. I paid a higher price for it, that other trucks of the same size, but option for option it really cost about the same. Toyota only builds what it needs, so therefore you will not find a "stripped down" Toyota on the lot unless they were special ordered for fleet purposes. The bottom line.... pure quality!
2003 Tacoma
I had '86 Toy P/u and loved it but needed more work so bought a new Tacoma with just the basics. I own (have ownd) many Toyotas and they are low maint/reliable. BUT noticed this is the first one not built in Japan, but in TENN, and I can tell the diff in quality.! Windows loose/rattle, creeking sound in dash, bed liner coming "unglued", paint bubbling up both sides on door at bottom. Only complaining because I love my old TOY and still have a 4rnr I'm happy with. I like my Tacoma (gave it a hi rating) but it could have been built better.
long time toyota owner
Over all it is ok for the money. Drive train is very noisy at slow speeds or when climbing hills. I have owned toyota trucks for many years and would not even consider any other type of maker. I would like to have had a clock somewhere on the dash.
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Related Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner