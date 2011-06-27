Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Wonderful small truck JimiDGreek , 07/24/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my Tacoma last year and I love it! Great on gas,I average 28mpg. Good ride,drives nice. A/C is ice cold. Cab is a little tight for me,I'm 5`10. No problems at all with it. I would buy another for sure. Next time I'm getting an extra cab. I feel it's a better value than a Ranger or S-10. Report Abuse

The little engine that could ren , 03/04/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Well, I have to say that this little truck is great for its size. Off road and this little guy can do it ok. I wish it had about 10-15 more ponies, but you cant have everything right. For the money this truck is great. It's reliable and its gets me from A to B. I wish I had an extended cab for more room but I manage in this one. Regular maintenance is good and easy. There is a weird creak or rattle in the dash at times. Wish it had a higher resale. Overall, not a bad little workhorse.

Dont Pass this one up! Super-Steve , 01/23/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I gave up a Chevrolet to drive this. I only regret not doing it sooner. This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. Its a 4 cylinder that has similar performance to a V-6 Mustang. Don't believe me, go race one! The ride is very solid and it has no squeaks or rattles. I paid a higher price for it, that other trucks of the same size, but option for option it really cost about the same. Toyota only builds what it needs, so therefore you will not find a "stripped down" Toyota on the lot unless they were special ordered for fleet purposes. The bottom line.... pure quality!

2003 Tacoma fixandrepair , 08/09/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I had '86 Toy P/u and loved it but needed more work so bought a new Tacoma with just the basics. I own (have ownd) many Toyotas and they are low maint/reliable. BUT noticed this is the first one not built in Japan, but in TENN, and I can tell the diff in quality.! Windows loose/rattle, creeking sound in dash, bed liner coming "unglued", paint bubbling up both sides on door at bottom. Only complaining because I love my old TOY and still have a 4rnr I'm happy with. I like my Tacoma (gave it a hi rating) but it could have been built better.