Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

What do I fix toyotajeff , 11/21/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased this truck when I was looking for a 4x4 and ended up being happy even though it is a 2wd. Other than general maintenance I have yet to repair anything ( in fact most mechanics I've talked to have yet to make repairs on this model). I love my taco and I never had any problems with the interior but I think they had an access of clocks cause they used the same one in my 87 4runner. Report Abuse

Bring the 2.4 ltr Hilux to the USA RAV1973 , 07/20/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I love my Toyota Tacoma, first new car to ACT like a new car. It handles really well but certain things are frustrating nuisances: The seats (Camry seats in a truck) sit very uncomfortable- already replaced fabric twice (that's NOT normal wear/tear) the foam breaks down inside. The head lights (replaced 10 times each) since 2003 10X a bit extreme isn't it! The paint (clear coat) chipping off in random places: I had an after market sunroof put in. While some paint chipping is near the sunroof, other areas are not which exclude the paint chipping blame game. I would seriously consider Toyota product: 2.4 liter turbo diesel HILUX if sold in the USA without adjusting down the MPG iow: EPA/USA. Report Abuse

Great Truck just getting broken in jeff s , 10/29/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is a well built and good looking truck. I am a bit of a neat freak but i do still get comments 7 years later on how good this truck looks. The paint, body and style has held up really well. 2 minor recalls, it has never failed. I have the TRD off road, its a bit bumpy but that's what you pay for! Report Abuse

I cant see myself not Owning one from now on sevamg , 09/09/2014 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Its the most flexible, useful and maintenance free vehicle I ever owned, I bought it with about 55k miles in 2008, it now has over 125k and purrs. Replaced timing belt at 100k, The way its running i think I could get another 100K. It was well worth the money. Report Abuse