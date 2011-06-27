Used 2003 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(72%)4(23%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
80 reviews
What do I fix

toyotajeff, 11/21/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I purchased this truck when I was looking for a 4x4 and ended up being happy even though it is a 2wd. Other than general maintenance I have yet to repair anything ( in fact most mechanics I've talked to have yet to make repairs on this model). I love my taco and I never had any problems with the interior but I think they had an access of clocks cause they used the same one in my 87 4runner.

Report Abuse

Bring the 2.4 ltr Hilux to the USA

RAV1973, 07/20/2010
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I love my Toyota Tacoma, first new car to ACT like a new car. It handles really well but certain things are frustrating nuisances: The seats (Camry seats in a truck) sit very uncomfortable- already replaced fabric twice (that's NOT normal wear/tear) the foam breaks down inside. The head lights (replaced 10 times each) since 2003 10X a bit extreme isn't it! The paint (clear coat) chipping off in random places: I had an after market sunroof put in. While some paint chipping is near the sunroof, other areas are not which exclude the paint chipping blame game. I would seriously consider Toyota product: 2.4 liter turbo diesel HILUX if sold in the USA without adjusting down the MPG iow: EPA/USA.

Report Abuse

Great Truck just getting broken in

jeff s, 10/29/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is a well built and good looking truck. I am a bit of a neat freak but i do still get comments 7 years later on how good this truck looks. The paint, body and style has held up really well. 2 minor recalls, it has never failed. I have the TRD off road, its a bit bumpy but that's what you pay for!

Report Abuse

I cant see myself not Owning one from now on

sevamg, 09/09/2014
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Its the most flexible, useful and maintenance free vehicle I ever owned, I bought it with about 55k miles in 2008, it now has over 125k and purrs. Replaced timing belt at 100k, The way its running i think I could get another 100K. It was well worth the money.

Report Abuse

GOOD TRUCK

RICK K, 05/19/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

8 MONTHS AND 4500 MILES LATER, THE TRUCK IS PERFORMING FLAWLESSLY, GETTING 19 CITY & 21 HIGHWAY MPG. GOOD POWER, ONLY DISAPPOINTMENT IS THE TRACTION IN SNOW OR GRAVEL, EVEN WITH THE LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL. TOWS MY BOAT EFFORTLESSLY.

Report Abuse
