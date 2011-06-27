  1. Home
Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Tacoma
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG181917
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg17/22 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.7/302.0 mi.256.7/332.2 mi.270.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.15.1 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG181917
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l3.4 l2.7 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm190 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.41.3 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear hip Roomno52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg roomno27.2 in.27.2 in.
Rear shoulder roomno53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.8 in.203.1 in.203.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.5000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Gross weight5104 lbs.4498 lbs.5104 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.5 in.10.8 in.
Height66.9 in.62.2 in.67.7 in.
Maximum payload2069.0 lbs.1588.0 lbs.1744.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.0 in.121.9 in.121.9 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Curb weightno2910 lbs.3360 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Natural White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Gray
  • Oak
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Oak
