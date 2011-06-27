Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/20 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|256.7/302.0 mi.
|256.7/332.2 mi.
|270.0/342.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.1 gal.
|15.1 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|3.4 l
|2.7 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|190 hp @ 4800 rpm
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|41.3 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|42.8 in.
|42.8 in.
|Front hip room
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|35.5 in.
|35.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|27.2 in.
|27.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|53.3 in.
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|183.8 in.
|203.1 in.
|203.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|3500 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5104 lbs.
|4498 lbs.
|5104 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|6.5 in.
|10.8 in.
|Height
|66.9 in.
|62.2 in.
|67.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|2069.0 lbs.
|1588.0 lbs.
|1744.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|103.0 in.
|121.9 in.
|121.9 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|2910 lbs.
|3360 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
