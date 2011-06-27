Used 1999 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
RIP my dearly departed Tacoma
This truck was the best vehicle I have ever had. She made me fall in love with trucks and Toyotas. I fell in love with her after I learned how to drive a stick. I bought her with 60k miles and put 100k on her before her unfortunate end. She saved my life after colliding with a Grand Am. I have never had to do any major repairs or anything else besides routine maintainence. She took all the abuse I gave her. She got me through a very bad winter back in 08. She was even my home for a couple of months. I miss her dearly. I cry everytime I think about her. I haven't had a decent car since...not even my 4Runner. Hold onto this car forever. This car will never let you down.
My Little Trooper
This is easily the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. I have the base 4WD model with the 2.7 and few frills. I got it in 2001 with 40k miles. I'm a homeowner with the more than occasional need to haul stuff around and the every day need of getting back and forth to work through the occasional snow storm. It has fulfilled all of my expectations with no major repairs until about 131k miles when the clutch went bad. Still has the factory brakes and exhaust but looks like a little body rust will need tending to shortly. Not bad considering it hasn't seen a single day inside a garage since I've had it.
Little beast of a truck
I have used this truck to pull a 2500 lb. trailer 100s of miles every weekend for the last 3 years. The only parts I have had to replace are the clutch, tires, ball joints and shocks. If I had not towed so much weight (probably more than the intended towing capacity) I'm sure I would not have had to replace the clutch, ball joints or shocks. This thing has been one hell of a little beast for getting the job done. I have just replaced it for my towing purposes with a three quarter ton van. I sure couldn't have towed my trailer with any other manufacturer's 4 cylinder mini truck. Toyota rules this market.
fun to beat on
very good truck. fun to beat on. looks good and easy to pimp out.
The Best Car
This was one of the most amazing trucks, it is no wonder they are so hard to find! My Tacoma was at about 118,000 miles when I drifted of the road on a rainy day and overcorrected, which caused my car to flip when it hit a soft spot. I walked out of the car with only a scratch on my arm. Although the damage exceeded the value of the car, it kept me completely safe. This car showed no signs of age, and with routine oil changes would have lasted probably 200,000 more miles. It's bed served all my purposes, offered organizational storage, and is a car I would by far recommend to anyone.
