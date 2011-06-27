  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota T100
  4. Used 1996 Toyota T100
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Toyota T100 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 T100
Overview
See T100 Inventory
See T100 Inventory
See T100 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/18 mpg15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.360.0/432.0 mi.360.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.24.0 gal.24.0 gal.
Combined MPG171616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height68.2 in.71.6 in.71.6 in.
Wheel base121.8 in.121.8 in.121.8 in.
Length209.1 in.209.1 in.209.1 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.75.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tropical Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • White
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Tropical Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Pearl Metallic
  • Tropical Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Evergreen Pearl Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Sunfire Red Pearl Metallic
See T100 InventorySee T100 InventorySee T100 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Toyota T100 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles