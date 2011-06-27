Used 1995 Toyota T100 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

T100 Wallrat , 10/19/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My T100 has the 3.4 liter engine. I regularly get 20 mpg, even loaded. The only fault with it is that I had to install an aftermarket tranny cooler as the oil overheated towing in the mountains. That solved 99% of my towing problem. Great truck otherwise. I have 225k miles on it, burns no oil, runs well. Report Abuse

Best truck ever made joseph corbo , 02/16/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new have put 568,000 miles on it so far. Replaced clutch 3 times, timing belt 3 times and water pump 2 times, they were still good just replaced both at same time saved on labor, alt at 444,000. Radiator at 535,000 front end is still all orig. and still tight! Never had a alignment and still get 50,000 out of tires starter still orig. Not rusting at all. Just a great truck, none better in the world!! Thanks Toyota!!! Report Abuse

Best truck I've ever owned wolphcry , 05/11/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This has been by far the best truck i've ever owned. I've had a few dodges and fords from the same time frame or newer and there is no comparison Report Abuse

Very Reliable and Capable, One Ton! ruffrider , 06/27/2018 DX 1 Ton 2dr Regular Cab LB 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great truck, I've only owned for a few months, but purchased it from the original owner who kept it immaculate. Didn't know it was the 1 ton model until I got insurance. I live for off-roading and this 2wd truck is very capable. I haven't even put weight in my bed and I've never been stuck yet in the semi-soft sand of the Joshua Tree area where I live and the very soft sand of Palm Springs area that I frequent. Truck starts up every time and has over 215,000 miles on it. Plenty of power and great reliability from the 1st generation 3.4L V6, (only produced in 1995-96) also very convenient 8.2 ft bed. I've done the favor at my job to deliver a entire bunk of plywood (over 2000lbs) in my bed and a towing a pallet of cement (over 3500lbs) with ease. I've ran it on steep trails and mountain passes in the dead of summer 115 degrees with AC blasting, not even a stutter. This truck is unique, stands out everywhere I go, perfect size, not too big or too small and drives and parks like a sedan. I plan on keeping this truck for as long as possible, if you find one that's rust free in great shape like I did don't pass up the opportunity! Report Abuse