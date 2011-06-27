Used 1995 Toyota Supra Consumer Reviews

Style, Stable & Fast Roelof , 08/04/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I never had a problem and drove the car very hard. Even raced it at the one lap of america. It handles great and is still to this day one of the best cars available. I own a Honda s2000, Toyota 4runner and a mazda rx-7 as well. The Supra is still the best car. Report Abuse

The power of the NA Team Camel , 06/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car has been my favorite car since childhood. I have one now and I love everything about the car but the only thing I would add is a turbo kit to make it more powerful since everything else is similar besides the big notice like the 5 speed transmission.

All the performance, none of the pomp laz , 07/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Holding value better than the Edmunds system thinks. Rarely seen on the street but bound to be noticed when it is. Docile when doing errands, but exhilerating when called upon. Good for long road trips and evening cruising alike. Seemingly small rear hatch is deceptive. Holds full grocery loads and even 8 foot long skis when they are placed from dashboard to tail down the center.

Review Turboman , 10/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful very fast, sporty, comfortable ride. The sound of a turbocharged vehicle is like no other. All I need now is a blow of valve.