Used 2016 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews

Solid value 2016 Sienna XLE
I'd owned an Odyssey (with the repeated brake issues) and a Pilot, but after doing a significant amount of research, decided to go with the 2016 Sienna. Nothing beats a minivan for hauling kids, dogs and everybody's associated stuff (kids and crap). Drives well, great visibility (except for large pillars), decent acceleration, seats are comfortable, but...there's this nagging squeak from the seat behind the driver's seat. I am updating this review from one I submitted the first year of owning the van and when I couldn’t seem to get rid of a seat squeak in the second row. I took the van to the dealer and they told me I wasn’t locking the seats in place and I am like whatever so now I just make sure those suckers are slammed into place. But that being said, at almost 40k miles, I still consider the van a good value. Aside from a recall on the sliding doors, there have been no issues (knock on wood/my head) and it is still comfortable and roomy. I don’t like and don’t use ToyotaEntune, gas mileage is about 18 mph with combined driving and my lead foot. I will pay it off and drive it until the wheels fall off or I am dead, in which case I will just leave the mom van to my kids to fight over (haha). After, of course, I will use it to tote their butts to college because there is really that much room in the back.
Crash Avoidence
I especially like the crash avoidance for the front. I put a piece of plywood up on the Driveway and drove toward it. The car braked and stopped just like it was supposed to. This is one feature I was really looking for as I approach old age. I discovered that is is not classified as a Premium Model on paper but I moved the DVD from my 2005 Sienna and it works great so I guess I have a Premium now. Car has been great but I just wish I could get the same MPG as my 2004 Sienna. I am looking to trade in for a 2018 when they are available.
Nice Van, OK Price, Limited Technology
Our buying decision was largely based on the availability of AWD. Toyota is the only mini-van available with AWD. That fact aside, we've been pleased with the vehicle so far. The ride is "comfy firm" but not harsh. The noise level is quite good, even with 55 series tires. The driveability around town is nice, and it drives better than I expected on the twisty roads. Visibility is quite good. The seats are comfortable, but we haven't driven any 12 hour days yet. The interior layout in the front is good and driver ergonomics are convenient and pleasant. Second row seats are as good as the front and the fore/aft adjustment adds to the versatility when hauling a variety of people and cargo. Blind spot monitoring is a new and helpful feature for me. The navigation and bluetooth functions work well, and the voice controls worked without an extensive training procedure. The price seemed high for the level of technology included. There's no type of lane departure or radar assisted braking offered with going to a premium or signature version. Parker Toyota was excellent to deal with.
2nd Sienna
This is my 2nd Sienna and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. I purchased my 1st Sienna 9 years ago when I found out I was pregnant with twins. 129,000 and not one problem!!!! The new 2016 Sienna has awesome features (Bluetooth, navigation, blue ray player, gaming options), and 8 passenger seating is definitely a PLUS!
great family car
Update. We have had our sienna for five months now and still like it a lot. however the mpgs are not as good as i thought. We still have our 04 sienna that we constantly get 25 mpgs. This new one only gets 20 with same driver and conditions. Highway driving not much better. I feel like Toyota has gone backwards in 12 years very disappointing, Hard to see dash when headlights are not on. still a great van just cant understand how these were overlooked. Update. The van is about to be returned in a month and I'm ok with that. MPG's are still less than should be, heater is slow to defrost windshield. We still have our 04 sienna and we just like it better. The 2016 is a nice comfortable van but I still don't understand why the 2004 gets much better fuel mileage and the 2016 doesn't heat up as fast and visibility out of the windshield is so different, it makes the van seem muck larger than it is. waiting for next redesign .
