Used 2015 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews

Happily traded the 2011 for 2015!!! DLu , 11/15/2014 Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 49 of 49 people found this review helpful The 2015 has made improvements in basically all the areas that I've hated about our 2011 (Limited AWD). In terms of the driving experience, he steering feel and suspension have improved slightly. Rapid inputs in the 2011 are met with a very non-linear resistance, as if it would "catch" at different points of the rotation. That's gone for 2015. The ride has firmed up a bit, but with an equal amount of improvement in body control. The 2011 was needlessly firm with still too much body roll. The improvement in NVH and the interior (see below) sealed the deal for us. Update: We traded it for a 2017. The updated transmission was the biggest draw. It took several months of aggressive driving for the slow-shifting trans to learn, but it's been whipped into shape. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Navigation issues Destiny , 10/15/2015 SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I love my Sienna and it is my most favorite vehicle. However the navigation shuts down while driving and freezes and the most disappointing this is that Toyota says there is nothing they can do about it. I bought a brand new car and there is nothing they can do. For that I give Toyota low marks for not finding the issue and not being willing to fix it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Ride But................ Ernest Armentrout , 01/03/2016 LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 32 people found this review helpful I would like to begin with this is a very nice minivan....lets keep that perspective. I did test drive many minivans and smaller SUV's. The Honda Pilot had some features that Toyota could look into (or charge for), and the Honda Odyssey. Almost all reviews gave the Odyssey the thumbs up over the very close second Sienna. However, as with most people looking for the bang for the buck, the Sienna was that "bang"; far more soothing for the wallet. One of the biggest complaints I have (and many more as I read more blogs and posts) about the entire vehicle is the navigation system. Had I known how bad this system was, I would had just had the regular system installed and spent far less money on a double din system and had it installed which would have preformed much more friendly and accurately. On long driving highways the fact that the GPS indication is not as critical for exiting and simple turns. However, do not rely on the GPS image to get you somewhere in a city or crowded neighborhoods or subdivisions. The GPS indication lags, terribly, and despite the POP UP, if you are not already familiar with the area you are driving, you will have to turn around to go back......anyone operating this system will attest to that experience. Also with the technology that will tell the operator that the vehicle is moving and disables the ability to change or find POI's, can not distinguish there is someone located in the passenger seat and allow the passenger to perform what are routine and necessary inputs into the system. After all, the navigation system does not limit how fast you are going for safety purposes when exceeding the speed limit. In fact, this feature may actually cause you to become MORE distracted as you will most likely attempt to get the information from your cell phone. My $100 dollar TOMTOM is far more accessible and accurate than this system, Toyota should be having some serious discussions with the person or group that thought this was a good system. Would like to end on a positive word. I like my Sienna, I am a grandfather, a bowler, a golfer and traveler, and for that reason, I do like this vehicle. Who would of thought after living my entire life, with five kids, after they grown and move away, I would be driving a minivan....... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

First time minivan owner dph1 , 05/13/2015 XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful This is my first time owning a minivan. I have a growing family and came from a long line of Honda Accords. I had recently purchased a 2014 Honda Pilot, but VCM vibration has turned me off on all Honda V-6s (if you are in anyway OCD, avoid Honda VCM V-6 engines like the plague - you will feel vibration and hear noise). Thus, I traded it for the Sienna. I have only owned the Sienna two days, but my family loves it! It rides so nicely and smoothly. It has good pickup for a van and seems very well built. The electronics are a easy to master, and the A/C is super cold, which is a huge plus in the humid South. The rear TV is huge, but you can get by with ipads and save the $$.