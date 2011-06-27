  1. Home
Used 2007 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Sienna
5(59%)4(16%)3(15%)2(7%)1(3%)
4.2
73 reviews
List Price Range
$3,900 - $10,995
I love my car!

gldnaura, 09/18/2014
XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

My husband bought this car for me to use with my grandchildren. One has Autism, but high functioning. He loves the car because he gets his own seat, movies on the dvd player, air conditioning in the rear and his personal setting. Very roomy car, drives really nice. Has tons of storage for those long trips, roof rack for the luggage, and has power like a V8. Middle seats are removable and can be moved to the side for easy entry to the 3rd seating area. I am in love with my car. Its baby blue with leather interior and I don't have space to tell you about all the features. But if you cart around your family, or like high quality cars. This is it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great van for family with 3 or more kids

Phillip W, 09/02/2015
LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

bought since 2007, 101138 mile so far, hauling 3 kids daily, smooth engine, a lot interior space, you can fit anything in this Van if you remove the middle two captain seats. Extremely reliable, highway average 25mpg, local mix 20mpg, A/C keep us cold at 100+ degree here in Southern California

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Not Happy

Brian, 05/28/2008
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Had the van 6 months and had to be in the shop every other month. First the battery died and I had to drag the van out of the garage with 5k miles. Then the tire sensor had to be replaced, check engine light comes on, electric motors jumpy, rear latch broke and the door wouldn't even open. All this with 10k miles. I bought a new vehicle so my wife (works nights) and small children would have a reliable vehicle and I wouldn't have to worry. Now I have to spend a Saturday taking it to the shop. Can't get rid of it because the dealer says I still owe more than it is worth. Can't wait to see what happens next!

WORST TOYOTA EVER OWNED

Heloise Pendergast, 06/19/2017
XLE Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
20 of 22 people found this review helpful

This van, this year,model and make, has a critical design flaw that can and will destroy your engine without any warning. Despite all my baby-ing, consistent synthetic oil changes, etc. the engine cooling lines are made with rubber, so it is guaranteed they will wear out/melt, and when they do, bam! Immediate destruction of motor. I have been a tried-and-true Toyota owner, always paying above and beyond what other cars cost simply because I trusted Toyota. NO MORE. DO NOT BUY THIS VAN USED.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Ok but quality not on par w prev Toyotas

Fred, 10/25/2010
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Air conditioner failed 6 months after end of 3 year warranty. $900 to fix! Defective AC pipe which went to the rear AC unit. Part was on a 3 week back order because of numerous similar failures! Toyota better get its act together.

