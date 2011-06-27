Used 2005 Toyota Sienna Minivan Consumer Reviews
Good choice, only complaint was cost
I love this van. I drove 2 dr sport cars before motherhood. I love cars, and this fits me as a woman who loves cars. As good as it gets, always comfortable driving long distance with no breakdown fears. I have drove nine days alone in Toyota models over the years with NO FEAR. I had power door replaced under warranty. Only real problem with 2005 model. I have learned to have general suggested belts, brakes, and other repairs done by local mechanic verse dealership to save on cost. Recently had the two belts for alternator and AC replaced due to loud squealing noise for two months. I believe this only happened because I moved into Mountain regions and ran the AC hard in the mountains.
Good Van / Avoid Crooked Dealerships
I bought my 2005 Sienna used from a private party in 2007 with 40,000 miles and I have over 130,000 miles on it today. I put new Michelin tires from Sams Club on at 90,000 miles (rotate every 10K) and they still have over half of their tread life. I changed spark plugs and plug wires as well as the timing belt at 110,000 miles. That's it! I received a recall notice for the spare tire holder so had to bring to dealership. When I got my van back I was told I needed a new radiator ($800) and cabin air filter ($80). I brought the van back to my mechanic and he said the radiator was fine and took 2 minutes to change the cabin filter ($15). That was 15,000 miles ago!
Sienna Ruler of Minivans
We love our Sienna! After many multi-state road trips, endless street driving, and forays back and forth between the California desert and coast, our Sienna is still going strong! We are a family with five children, so believe me when I say, you cannot find a better family car than a Sienna. Forget about people trying to make a minivan seem "uncool." I have many friends with SUV'S, and none of their cars comes close as far as comfort, value and reliability goes. Our Sienna, (aptly named "Endurance"), is the best car I've ever had!
Reliable and Versatile.
The internet brings out all the strange reviewers: people claiming horrible experiences and people who use this forum to complain about the dealers instead of the actual product. I have had this car new since August 2005. As of this writing it now has 190,000 miles. There are hard Long lsland, NY miles. The radiator finally rotted out. Is this unreasonable? The lift gate shocks failed at around 150,000 miles. I ordered a pair online for well under $100.00 and installed them in 10 mins. Mileage is very good for a huge vehicle. I still get 18 mpg city and 22 or so on the highway. The exhaust system is still all original. Nothing leaks. No problems with the sliding doors so far.
Define Reliable...
So the engine, transmission and drive-line are still good to go after 145k but what about everything else? To replace the sparkplugs, the engine has to be dropped which is very expensive. We've had a sliding door fail on us and it cost over $2k to repair. The other door is now starting to make a very similar sound. The tires they recommend are from the Camry since the van frame is based off it but the vehicle weighs a lot more so you eat through them very quickly. The rear springs are undersized and loose their life very quickly. Still haven't found a beefed-up/stronger solution yet so the butt is dragging. The automatic doors take a lot of power so batteries are short lived.
