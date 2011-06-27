Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sequoia SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,733*
Total Cash Price
$48,271
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,848*
Total Cash Price
$49,236
Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,354*
Total Cash Price
$66,131
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$78,584*
Total Cash Price
$68,062
SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,912*
Total Cash Price
$66,614
Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,962*
Total Cash Price
$50,202
SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$80,813*
Total Cash Price
$69,993
Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,733*
Total Cash Price
$48,271
Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,978*
Total Cash Price
$54,546
TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$69,109*
Total Cash Price
$59,856
TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,322*
Total Cash Price
$57,442
TRD Sport FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$73,568*
Total Cash Price
$63,718
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$4,369
|Maintenance
|$606
|$1,279
|$1,988
|$719
|$1,321
|$5,913
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,561
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,745
|Financing
|$2,596
|$2,088
|$1,545
|$967
|$350
|$7,546
|Depreciation
|$8,146
|$4,140
|$3,680
|$3,305
|$3,011
|$22,282
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,954
|$10,831
|$10,742
|$8,674
|$8,532
|$55,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$917
|$945
|$4,456
|Maintenance
|$618
|$1,305
|$2,028
|$733
|$1,347
|$6,031
|Repairs
|$104
|$251
|$368
|$429
|$502
|$1,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,612
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,800
|Financing
|$2,648
|$2,130
|$1,576
|$986
|$357
|$7,697
|Depreciation
|$8,309
|$4,223
|$3,754
|$3,371
|$3,071
|$22,728
|Fuel
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$2,363
|$2,434
|$11,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,293
|$11,048
|$10,957
|$8,847
|$8,703
|$56,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$5,986
|Maintenance
|$830
|$1,752
|$2,724
|$985
|$1,810
|$8,101
|Repairs
|$140
|$337
|$495
|$577
|$674
|$2,222
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,509
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,761
|Financing
|$3,557
|$2,861
|$2,117
|$1,325
|$480
|$10,338
|Depreciation
|$11,160
|$5,672
|$5,042
|$4,528
|$4,125
|$30,526
|Fuel
|$2,904
|$2,992
|$3,081
|$3,174
|$3,269
|$15,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,227
|$14,838
|$14,717
|$11,883
|$11,689
|$76,354
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$6,160
|Maintenance
|$854
|$1,803
|$2,803
|$1,014
|$1,863
|$8,337
|Repairs
|$144
|$347
|$509
|$594
|$694
|$2,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,611
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,870
|Financing
|$3,660
|$2,944
|$2,178
|$1,363
|$494
|$10,640
|Depreciation
|$11,486
|$5,837
|$5,189
|$4,660
|$4,246
|$31,418
|Fuel
|$2,989
|$3,079
|$3,171
|$3,267
|$3,364
|$15,871
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,905
|$15,272
|$15,146
|$12,230
|$12,030
|$78,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,029
|Maintenance
|$836
|$1,765
|$2,743
|$992
|$1,823
|$8,160
|Repairs
|$141
|$339
|$498
|$581
|$679
|$2,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,534
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,788
|Financing
|$3,582
|$2,881
|$2,132
|$1,334
|$483
|$10,413
|Depreciation
|$11,241
|$5,713
|$5,078
|$4,561
|$4,155
|$30,749
|Fuel
|$2,926
|$3,014
|$3,104
|$3,197
|$3,293
|$15,533
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,397
|$14,947
|$14,824
|$11,970
|$11,774
|$76,912
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,544
|Maintenance
|$630
|$1,330
|$2,068
|$748
|$1,374
|$6,150
|Repairs
|$106
|$256
|$375
|$438
|$512
|$1,687
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,663
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,855
|Financing
|$2,700
|$2,172
|$1,607
|$1,006
|$364
|$7,848
|Depreciation
|$8,472
|$4,306
|$3,827
|$3,437
|$3,131
|$23,173
|Fuel
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,410
|$2,481
|$11,706
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,632
|$11,264
|$11,172
|$9,021
|$8,873
|$57,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,343
|$6,335
|Maintenance
|$879
|$1,855
|$2,883
|$1,043
|$1,915
|$8,574
|Repairs
|$148
|$357
|$523
|$610
|$713
|$2,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,713
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,980
|Financing
|$3,764
|$3,028
|$2,240
|$1,402
|$508
|$10,942
|Depreciation
|$11,812
|$6,003
|$5,336
|$4,792
|$4,366
|$32,309
|Fuel
|$3,074
|$3,167
|$3,261
|$3,360
|$3,460
|$16,321
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,583
|$15,705
|$15,576
|$12,577
|$12,371
|$80,813
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$926
|$4,369
|Maintenance
|$606
|$1,279
|$1,988
|$719
|$1,321
|$5,913
|Repairs
|$102
|$246
|$361
|$421
|$492
|$1,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,561
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,745
|Financing
|$2,596
|$2,088
|$1,545
|$967
|$350
|$7,546
|Depreciation
|$8,146
|$4,140
|$3,680
|$3,305
|$3,011
|$22,282
|Fuel
|$2,120
|$2,184
|$2,249
|$2,317
|$2,386
|$11,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,954
|$10,831
|$10,742
|$8,674
|$8,532
|$55,733
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$4,937
|Maintenance
|$685
|$1,445
|$2,246
|$812
|$1,493
|$6,682
|Repairs
|$115
|$278
|$408
|$476
|$556
|$1,833
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,894
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$3,102
|Financing
|$2,933
|$2,359
|$1,746
|$1,093
|$395
|$8,527
|Depreciation
|$9,205
|$4,678
|$4,158
|$3,735
|$3,402
|$25,179
|Fuel
|$2,396
|$2,468
|$2,541
|$2,618
|$2,696
|$12,719
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,158
|$12,239
|$12,138
|$9,802
|$9,641
|$62,978
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$5,418
|Maintenance
|$751
|$1,586
|$2,465
|$892
|$1,638
|$7,332
|Repairs
|$126
|$305
|$448
|$522
|$610
|$2,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,176
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$3,404
|Financing
|$3,219
|$2,589
|$1,916
|$1,199
|$434
|$9,357
|Depreciation
|$10,101
|$5,134
|$4,563
|$4,098
|$3,734
|$27,630
|Fuel
|$2,629
|$2,708
|$2,789
|$2,873
|$2,959
|$13,957
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,023
|$13,430
|$13,320
|$10,756
|$10,580
|$69,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$5,199
|Maintenance
|$721
|$1,522
|$2,366
|$856
|$1,572
|$7,036
|Repairs
|$121
|$293
|$430
|$501
|$585
|$1,930
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,048
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,267
|Financing
|$3,089
|$2,485
|$1,839
|$1,151
|$417
|$8,980
|Depreciation
|$9,694
|$4,927
|$4,379
|$3,933
|$3,583
|$26,516
|Fuel
|$2,523
|$2,599
|$2,676
|$2,757
|$2,839
|$13,395
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,175
|$12,889
|$12,783
|$10,322
|$10,153
|$66,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Sequoia SUV TRD Sport FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$1,222
|$5,767
|Maintenance
|$800
|$1,688
|$2,624
|$949
|$1,744
|$7,805
|Repairs
|$135
|$325
|$477
|$556
|$649
|$2,141
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,381
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$3,623
|Financing
|$3,427
|$2,756
|$2,039
|$1,276
|$462
|$9,961
|Depreciation
|$10,753
|$5,465
|$4,858
|$4,363
|$3,975
|$29,412
|Fuel
|$2,798
|$2,883
|$2,969
|$3,058
|$3,150
|$14,858
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,379
|$14,297
|$14,179
|$11,450
|$11,262
|$73,568
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Sequoia
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Toyota Sequoia in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019