Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews
Nice Little SUV
Thought I would share my experiences in case someone is looking for a nice used vehicle. I've owned my Rav since it was brand new(2010). Very reliable vehicle. Have had next to zero issues except recalls which cost nothing except a little time. The V6 engine is probably the strongest part of the car. Tremendous acceleration, smooth, and avg. 22 mpg. I'm still on my original brake pads and I'm at 50,000 miles. The cargo space is deceivingly big inside. Mine has the spare tire on the rear gate, but that is actually an advantage because it opens up a lot of underneath storage inside the cargo area. The few downsides would be that the rear seats are a little hard (but they do have plenty of room and they recline), the steering is a little numb on center, and their is torque steer if you gun it from a standstill (and I have 4wd). But the engine is so powerful there is no need to gun it. The 4wd drive is very good and includes a lock feature for really slippery conditions. Because it's a 2010 it doesn't have all the latest technology, but if you're looking for a dependable car that's fairly comfortable with a lot of room and a great engine, you'll be happy. In a few years I plan to give this car to my daughter for her first car. UPDATE-Jan. 2019 Still loving the reliability. Ready to hand this over to my daughter with no reservations. Still on the original brake pads at 59,000 miles. These new turbo 4 cylinder engines can't touch the smoothness, the power, and reliability of this 6 cylinder engine.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great so far!
I bought my RAV4 7 months ago and I've never liked a car better than my new one. Ride is smooth enough and all these things I read on reviews about vibrating and stuff, never experienced it except when I'm driving on rough roads and unpaved ones, quite expected I would think. My car is the limited model and the convenience of the features really fits me well. The only thing I don't like about my car is how much I paid for it. Gas mileage is very reasonable since I'm primarily the only passenger plus my little dog, we're so happy to go out of town occasionally on weekends with comfort. I agree it's no escalade nor a Land Rover, but it certainly fits most responsible,low profile people like me
Great Value Vehicle-Terrible Bluetooth Instructions!
My wife and I both love this vehicle. We've taken it on 2 very long trips and it perfoms great. We get over 26 mpg. Our only gripe is that the bluetooth instructions in the owner's manual are complete garbage! I've had to take it to the dealer 3 times to get the bluetooth working. The rep at the dealership (who told me she had to "go to school to learn how to program phones for Toyota's bluetooth technology) had major problems trying to get our phones synched up. It took her over 40 minutes to get it working. She also stated NOT to follow the owner's manual instructions. What should be an easy application made difficult by Toyota's good for nothing instructions.
Good Value Vehicle
I have 120,000 miles on the car, maintenance includes oil changes, tires, brakes. What else can you ask for, Road noise is a little loud, comfort is ok, This is a good vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Everything I need
After having both a 2002 and 2004 CRV, I bought a 2007 RAV4 with the V6. It had greater usable cargo space and the V6 got 22mpg when the 2 CRV's never got over 21mpg with a 4 cyl. The 2007 RAV4 got totaled in an accident, so since I was very happy with it, I bought another identical V6 4x4 base model. I bought it with a Toyota trailer hitch and I have no problem towing a 8x5 Big Tex trailer loaded with a John Deere 2320 tractor plus 3 Labs in the back cargo area in 3 large dog kennels every week 80 miles to a farm I own in the next county over. The total weight of the trailer and Tractor is 2850lbs. I still get 16 mpg with that load and the power and braking are more than adequate.
Sponsored cars related to the RAV4
Related Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019