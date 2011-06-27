Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 SUV Consumer Reviews

Toyota is Slipping voicedude , 05/17/2011 44 of 45 people found this review helpful I bought this car for the engine, and it remains the best feature of the car. But I have had ongoing problems with the transmission, and many others have, too. This is only true with the 5-speed transmission on the V6 (not the 4-cyl.) The now infamous "whining transmission" noise that has been well documented on the owner's forums (search transmission noise on RAV4 World and others) is something you will want to consider when you're buying this vehicle used. Also the poor response from Toyota in fixing the problem under warranty has completely soured me on the ownership experience, so I wouldn't be able to recommend this car to anyone. Go with Honda. Report Abuse

Really Suprised ! Anton Tesla , 11/24/2015 Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Having had the car for 3 months now, I'm definitely impressed with it overall. I bought it used with 11300 miles on the odometer and was amazed to get the previous owners Impressive maintenance records ! Regular scheduled service from day one with quality tires, synthetic oil and fluid changes and genuine Toyota replacement parts. It came with a complete 5 tire set of Firestone Destination m+s radials with less the 2500 miles on them ! The handling of this vehicle has been a real treat with the new car handling without the new car sized payment ! Both in town and on the highway, it rides and drives like it is on rails. I've taken it to our camp in Northern NH and was pleasantly surprised by the way it handled our sometimes sketchy access road with its ruts and mud holes. The 4wd pulled nicely and the suspension kept the rolling and pitching to acceptable levels. The 2.4 4 cyl motor is averaging 22 mpg and it has plenty of power to pull my small utility trailer with either the 4 wheeler or snowmobile on it. The roominess and storage capacity combined with the overall secure feeling the car has while driving it, has me really pleased with the purchase of this Rav4 ! 7 months later, Big surprise at our 1st state inspection ! Both rear coil springs had snapped and jumped up over the top retainer ?? The muffler also had a pin hole ! I called the dealer and asked about our 2 year warranty coverage that we had to purchase to close the sale ? He says those are wear and tear parts, not covered ? GRR ! After 4 " Garage Mechanic " quotes ranging from $1098.99 to $2900.00 for "Dealer only" parts and labor, I about Freaked !!! After a few Strong Toddies and a day or two to cool off, I decided to tackle it myself ! I spent two days surfing for parts and I scored new heavier springs from HD SPRINGS , an Firestone air bag kit and Walker SS muffler for $316.00 !! It took 12 hours for me to swap out old for new. I increased my towing capacity by 1000 LBS and my Rav4 really handles like a new car and tows with No Sag !! LOVIN IT !! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Possibly Perfect fd3sired , 07/05/2012 25 of 26 people found this review helpful After testing other brands as well as the base and Sport model RAV4s, decided on the Limited. Much quieter, more comfortable ride (it's based on a car platform, not truck) and better interior materials than the base. The two extra hidden storage behind the rear seats are awesome as well as the three 12v outlets and iPod jack. Seats are super comfortable. The 4WD handles off-road duties superbly. Everything on this vehicle is laid out well with emphasis on order and functionality. Purchased rain guards, mud flaps, bug deflector, and better crossbars for my kayaks to make it perfect. I purchased this car used and it now has 48,000 miles. Every tank has been 24-26mpg with mixed driving.

My Favorite Rid adam334 , 02/05/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned a number of AWD/4WD cars, including a WRX, Outback Limited 2.5XT, the 2009 Rav4 Limited (which got totaled by tree) and now I got this one. This car easily tops the list. For a high sitting car, it handles very well with the 18inch rims and 235mm tires. It actually rides better the the Subaru WRX and feels commanding and not cheap. The torque steer of my limited is not there and feels very even. The car is very fast for its size, suprisingly faster than most cars off the line. Its really an understated car. JBL upgrades stereo is more than adaquate, and the black interior looks sweet.