Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews
120K miles and still purring like a kitten
I'm the 3rd owner of my '06 4cyl 4WD, base model RAV, which had a 110K miles on her when purchased from a private seller. She was well cared for by her previous owners, with the replacement of the rear window wiper motor as the biggest issue. Since owning her, I've maintained her well and she purrs like a kitten & runs like a race horse. I've read a lot of negatives reviews here, but neither I nor the previous owners (judging from car reports and Toyota service records) have encountered any of it. I couldn't be happier with the continued solid & reliable performance of my Made in Japan RAV4, and look forward to years with her. It's all in the personal care and maintenance you give them.
A New Redesign is Not Always Better
I purchased a 2006 Rav 4 6 months ago. When looking around I thought that this since its new redesign it was the best for the dollar. I was wrong. At first we loved it until a smell got really bad and we saw water in it. Due to the redesign I know that there is a design flaw in the air vent (Admitted to my husband and I by Toyota)It allows rain water to get in and collect in the floor of the front passenger side. We have had it in multiple times to a local dealership and each time they patch it which the patch never works. We are going to try again and fix it again this week. I am trying to tell of my experience so others will look out for mold, smell, and puddles on their carpet
Great, but has had its share of problems
My wife has had this car since we met. It's her daily driver, as well as our trip vehicle. Overall, it handles very well. The engine is powerful, much more so than my 2003 Nissan Altima (with the same size V6). It handles confidently, and the brakes are string. The few times we've used 4wd in the snow and offorad trails, it worked well. The interior quality is okay, with a few minor issues. The powertrain reliability, however, simply hasn't been there. Since I've been around the car, it rattles loudly on startup. The 4x4 lights randomly light up, indicating a problem, but non found. Recently, the VVT module exploded, causing extensive engine damage. Caveat emptor.
Toyota's compact SUV
check to make sure all the recalls have been done and make sure it doesn't use excessive amounts of oil because if it uses more than a quart in 1500 miles Toyota will repair it if it has less than 150.000 mi on it. One other thing if you hear any wheel noise it could need wheel bearings so you might want the dealer to repair that for you because that could get expensive.
Money Pit
I didn't know until after I had already purchased the car that they were bad coils in the 2006. The coils blow on a regular basis. It is very expensive to repair, and the dealerships don't help you. I even contacted Toyota and they said it was my own problem not theirs.
