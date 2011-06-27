Used 2000 Toyota RAV4 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/27 mpg
|21/27 mpg
|19/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.3/413.1 mi.
|321.3/413.1 mi.
|290.7/351.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.3 gal.
|15.3 gal.
|15.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|125 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
|125 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
|125 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|127 hp @ 5400 rpm
|127 hp @ 5400 rpm
|127 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|33.5 ft.
|33.5 ft.
|33.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|Front leg room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Front hip room
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|39.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|56.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.9 in.
|33.9 in.
|33.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|35 cu.ft.
|35 cu.ft.
|35 cu.ft.
|Length
|163.8 in.
|163.8 in.
|163.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2668 lbs.
|2668 lbs.
|2844 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3913 lbs.
|3913 lbs.
|3946 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.4 cu.ft.
|9.4 cu.ft.
|9.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|7.3 in.
|7.5 in.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|65.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|1245.0 lbs.
|1245.0 lbs.
|1102.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|94.9 in.
|94.9 in.
|94.9 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
Sponsored cars related to the RAV4
Related Used 2000 Toyota RAV4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019