Used 2002 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews

Jacob , 04/27/2017 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

10 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have owned Prii all my life and have learned to work on them myself. The cars are immaculate in terms of just about everything. But do remember- this is a car from 2002 and will have different interior and what not from cars today. The first generation Prii are just about as good as you can get. Over the 2 I have had, I constantly average about 48 MPG. 44 @ 70+, 55 @ 55+, 55 @ 30-55 MPH. The headlights do SUCK on these! But that is nothing that cannot be fixed with about $30, Amazon, and something called XENON headlights that will light up the road. Costs $30 and takes about 20 minutes to set up. I want to make something clear to those who say the repair costs are tremendous: you are wrong! If the main hybrid battery were to fail, the cost is NOT $2000+. I repair 2000-2009 Prius hybrid batteries as a side job all the time. I personally buy working used batteries with less than 120k miles on the for between $200 and $500 and it takes less than an HOUR to replace yourself or if you find a shop, or if you chose to have someone replace it, then expect around $300 to install. On average I charge $700 to replace the hybrid battery completely- that's the cost of EVERYTHING. If you want a new battery and want Toyota to install it personally, then of course expect a couple thousand- what did you expect for a car that was $20,000 when it first came out? That's like buying a brand new engine from GMC when your head gasket goes out. I mean seriously? Use your brain! Not only this, but the hybrid battery almost never fails entirely- it is usually a couple of cells which cost less than $40 and I charge less than $70 each to replace. Shop around at your local shop, replacing the battery is actually simple. For those of you who are willing to learn, look a video on youtube of how to change a prius hybrid battery. My first time took me 50 minutes. Takes about a full hour after you put extra features that will protect the newly installed battery. Not only this, but you can RECYCLE the bad battery for about $150 and that's the price I buy the bad batteries at(which can be repaired by simply replacing cells). I also drive this car on average around 40,000 miles a year because I travel so often. This is a review from someone who not only has 3 total cars that are 1st-3rd generation Prii and not a single other type of car and who works on them and learned by himself. For those who do not know, 1st generation= 1997-2003(1997-1999 Japan only), 2nd generation= 2004-200, 3rd generation= 2010-2015 :). And an extra note- I buy my Prii on Craigslist and generally get them with less than 140k miles for under $1,900.