Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Prius v Wagon
Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,472*
Total Cash Price
$19,186
Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,855*
Total Cash Price
$18,810
Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,271*
Total Cash Price
$25,770
Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,506*
Total Cash Price
$26,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Prius v Wagon Three 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$893
|$4,208
|Maintenance
|$1,740
|$1,169
|$932
|$333
|$2,211
|$6,385
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,047
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,214
|Financing
|$1,032
|$829
|$614
|$385
|$139
|$2,999
|Depreciation
|$4,392
|$1,703
|$1,498
|$1,329
|$1,191
|$10,114
|Fuel
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,129
|$5,763
|$5,224
|$4,356
|$6,000
|$31,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Prius v Wagon Two 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$875
|$4,125
|Maintenance
|$1,706
|$1,146
|$914
|$326
|$2,168
|$6,260
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,026
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,190
|Financing
|$1,012
|$813
|$602
|$377
|$136
|$2,940
|Depreciation
|$4,306
|$1,670
|$1,469
|$1,303
|$1,168
|$9,916
|Fuel
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,930
|$5,650
|$5,122
|$4,271
|$5,882
|$30,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Prius v Wagon Four 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,199
|$5,651
|Maintenance
|$2,337
|$1,570
|$1,252
|$447
|$2,970
|$8,576
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,406
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,630
|Financing
|$1,386
|$1,114
|$825
|$516
|$186
|$4,028
|Depreciation
|$5,899
|$2,288
|$2,013
|$1,785
|$1,600
|$13,585
|Fuel
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,506
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,604
|$7,741
|$7,017
|$5,851
|$8,058
|$42,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Prius v Wagon Five 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$1,234
|$5,816
|Maintenance
|$2,405
|$1,616
|$1,289
|$460
|$3,057
|$8,827
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,678
|Financing
|$1,427
|$1,146
|$849
|$532
|$192
|$4,145
|Depreciation
|$6,071
|$2,355
|$2,071
|$1,837
|$1,647
|$13,982
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,667
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,001
|$7,967
|$7,222
|$6,022
|$8,294
|$43,506
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Prius v in Virginia is:not available
