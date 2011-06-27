  1. Home
Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
2013 Plug in Prius

Frank Orifici, 10/28/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Really happy with the ride and esp with being able to drive electric. I drive 18-26 miles/day during the work week so I get the first 13-14 miles electric(will go down in winter) and then I use gas/hybrid technology. Trying to get my employer to install a charging station which would mean most days I can drive exclusively electric. Car is super smooth on the electric motor and loads of fun to drive in this mode. My first Prius a 2010(two) has 110k miles and never cost me a penny outside of regular maintenance. Replaced the rear brakes around 80k and the front brakes are still original! First Toyota owned and I must be a loyal owner since I bought another one! In 1000k since I bought the 2013 I have used about 11gals including several highway trips of 80miles +.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Disappointment this car.

Joey, 11/13/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
0 of 11 people found this review helpful

Steering wheel heavy, feel tired every time driving around 2-3 hours. Dealer Melody Toyota lied, didn't know anything even answer a question about this car. Battery Plug in is such, spend electric more than gas.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
