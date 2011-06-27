Used 2013 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Frank Orifici , 10/28/2016 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Really happy with the ride and esp with being able to drive electric. I drive 18-26 miles/day during the work week so I get the first 13-14 miles electric(will go down in winter) and then I use gas/hybrid technology. Trying to get my employer to install a charging station which would mean most days I can drive exclusively electric. Car is super smooth on the electric motor and loads of fun to drive in this mode. My first Prius a 2010(two) has 110k miles and never cost me a penny outside of regular maintenance. Replaced the rear brakes around 80k and the front brakes are still original! First Toyota owned and I must be a loyal owner since I bought another one! In 1000k since I bought the 2013 I have used about 11gals including several highway trips of 80miles +.