Used 1992 Toyota Previa Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Previa
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/19 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.0/396.0 mi.297.0/376.2 mi.297.0/376.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm154 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 5000 rpm138 hp @ 5000 rpm138 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Front hip room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.61.1 in.61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.4 in.64.4 in.64.4 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.85 cu.ft.85 cu.ft.
Length187.0 in.187.0 in.187.0 in.
Curb weight3580 lbs.3780 lbs.3670 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.1 cu.ft.33.1 cu.ft.33.1 cu.ft.
Height68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Wheel base112.8 in.112.8 in.112.8 in.
Width70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Maximum towing capacityno3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opal White Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Greenish Blue Metallic
  • Ice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Beige Metallic
  • Silverleaf Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cadet Blue Metallic
  • White
