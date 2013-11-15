Used 1992 Toyota Previa for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Previa
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Previa
Overall Consumer Rating4.925 Reviews
otterkin,11/15/2013
This is a fantastic van. My family bought the car used in 1995, and I inherited it as my first car after high school. It took us cross-country 3 times and up and down both coasts. Unfortunately, it just blew a head gasket at over 300,000 miles. I don't have the money to rebuild the engine, so this Previa's days are done. :-( The Previa always had some electrical problems with the interior lights and the moonroof, but those were minor. Other then a repair bill of 3,000 in 2003 I believe, it's been low-maintenance. Truly a spectacular car.