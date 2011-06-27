Used 1995 Toyota Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Reliable but basic Kratze , 03/15/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've owned my 95 pickup for about 9 years and it just finally gave me the first expensive repair ever. Up till now, it's been ultra ultra reliable and has not cost much except for maintenance. But the interior plastics are starting to crack badly and the body is rusting a little in places. It has almost no amenities and the drive is average. I've put quite a bit of weight in the bed at times and it hauls it very nicely. Interior space is almost nil. Although I often wish it had more features, I've been very pleased with it. Though I have to admit mine wouldn't exactly be a bargain at this point given its present condition... Report Abuse

I Love My Truck mary garrison , 08/29/2003 1 of 4 people found this review helpful This truck has been an excellent vehicle. My husband and I bought it to replace a 1979 Toyota Tacoma (you can see that we really needed a new one). At the time, my husband was still working and only used the truck on weekends. In 1998 he retired because of Parkinson's Disease. The truck only has 44,692 actual miles on it. He doesn't drive very much anymore. I do most of the driving, and I have bad knees a d need tgo get an automatic so that it won't be hard on my knees. Report Abuse

This truck is godly yoder man , 01/13/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My '95 yoder is bulletproof, I've only put a timing chain and wheel bearing in it. It has 100,000 miles and still going strong. I bought it and it was running awesome, then I tweaked it (cold air intake, flowmaster exhaust, the timing is advance about 20 degrees) that is the best 4 cyl. That I have ever had, it has 31 in. tire and it pulls them like nothing, and it is the best off road vehicle, it goes anywhere that I want to take it, mud, snow, ice, no problem. It will move on, rite now it produces about 170 hp. Always run 94 octane gas in them or the valves clatter. But it is the best truck ever. Report Abuse

Great lil truck adrienne , 11/03/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful not the most comfortable bench seat, nor great driving comfort, but for reliability and knowing the truck will last A+. I have 130,000 and nothing major ever wrong. Trucks been in 5 accidents and still runs like a charm. Report Abuse