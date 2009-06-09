Used 1995 Toyota Pickup for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 146,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
- 168,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$16,716
- 189,230 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Pickup searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Pickup
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Pickup
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.414 Reviews
Report abuse
ramos,09/06/2009
I use my truck for work everyday, I commute 33 miles to work and 33 back home and the occasional trip of about 250 miles so I would say annually I put 20,000 or so. Truck has procomp lift, and runs 33" tires. Truck runs great, with the occasional problem like lights, shocks, etc. Original engine ran until 280,000 and quit got new engine with 70,000 miles and runs like a champ, fun thing to drive on road and off road. Also good work truck has traveled to Mexico to haul car and misc. items weighing 400+ lbs. Lacks performance options for the V6 but is still good.