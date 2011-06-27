  1. Home
Used 1990 Toyota Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

19 reviews
Reliable truck

John Hoffner, 02/09/2016
Deluxe 2dr Extended Cab SB
This has been one of the most reliable trucks I have owned. I can let it sit for a long time and it starts right up and runs as should. Truck is 25+ years old and everything works as is should.

best buy

jamas, 05/01/2002
great truck for the home owner make trips to lowes very easy, very dependable, would not trade this truck for anything!

The little Toyota.

Jason, 09/03/2010
I bought the pickup at 170,000 miles less than a year ago. It has the 2.4 L 22re engine in 2wd, with a manual trans. The engine, transmission, rear end, and drive line are all original other then routine maintenance parts. (Belts, spark plugs, etc.) The pickup runs perfectly, always starts on the first try, and I know that I can depend on it. Even though it is 20 years old, the interior is pretty nice. The seats are comfortable, and have a large range of movement for different sized drivers. It is a perfect truck for anyone. May be used for tons of different functions with ease. Daily driver, farm, work, etc.

It just goes on and on...

Elle, 08/27/2003
I bought this truck brand new and have had no major problems with it in over 13 years and 260,000 miles! It is even on the original clutch (it's a 5 speed and I'm a woman ) I love it and don't want to ever give it up!

Love my 1990 Toyota SR5 4X4

Forrest, 10/14/2008
Bought this truck new in 1990, Canada. This truck has been amazing for trouble free driving. Truck still looks and drives like the day I bought it with 285,000 kms. now on it. Regular oil changes and maintenance is all it's needed.

