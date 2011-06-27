Used 1997 Toyota Paseo Consumer Reviews

My Mystic christene , 09/13/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My little Toyota Paseo is the best little car I have ever owned. She has given reliability, good gas mileage and easy driving for the last 12 years. I change her oil, do annual maintenance and she, I call her Mystic runs forever. This morning, I hit a deer, my car swerved out of the animal's way and the damage was minimal to the PASEO AND THE DEER RAN AWAY. I am still alive to talk about how my little car handled the road to try and not hit the deer which was inevitable. Broke the side light, dented the right fender and broke the passenger mirror but my little car keeps driving. I will repair the best little car I have ever owned. Report Abuse

RIP somehow walkndaddy , 03/22/2014 2dr Convertible 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Alas, the final story: After 20 years of providing pleasure and thrills, the car has passed its last current, as the electrical system is no more. It's engine and other parts will be in a better place, hopefully; and it's one-of-a-kind roll bar will be immortalized hopefully, by another convertible owner who appreciates safety. Amen And so Habitat for Humanity will profit from it's entrails, tires, and whatever value of it is left in the junkyard. Remembered and not forgotten. Amen II

Love the Paseo Convertible! 123toyo , 07/12/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned my Toyota Paseo Convertible for many years and I still love it!! The gas mileage is awesome and the car handles really well. Toyota really knows how to make them!!

Great First Car uniqueqt2 , 01/25/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am writing about this car because I am ready to buy a new one. My boyfriend is battling me on this because he says its hard to come buy a good car and he is true. I purchased this car when it was seven years old and it has never failed me. This car has taken me from florida to los angeles and back with all of my worldly possesions and my dog. I highly reccommend this car.Don't let the age fool you - its sweeter now than ever. When my friends are paying $40 to fill their gas tanks I am only paying $20.