Used 1995 Toyota Paseo for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 126,123 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,490
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Paseo searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Paseo
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Paseo
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.17 Reviews
Report abuse
brandon1239,12/28/2010
I bought a Paseo from my girlfriends dad back when I was 16, I'm 20 now and still drive the car everyday. as it sits right now there is just a little over 240,000 miles on the original car! all I've done is regular maintenance, timing belt, water pump, things like that. Sofar I havent had any major issues and hope it stays that way. I change the oil every 3000 miles and in between changes I have to add about a quart of oil, not much for how many miles are on the car. there isnt anything special about the car, but it has always been there and never let me down and I'll keep it until it lets go, I've owned 3 other cars in the time i've had the paseo and still keep this one around.
