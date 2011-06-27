Used 1992 Toyota Paseo Consumer Reviews

coolness sjm11 , 08/10/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My uncle gave me his car which is toyota paseo '92. At first, I found it really cool. I like the features and style. Good thing I know how to drive stick shift so my uncle gave me the title of the car as a gift. It's my first car ever. I love the performance though there some few problems with it,. but I never turned me down yet. A friend of mine who has a car shop told me that it won't last for a week when we heard the harsh sound from the engine. And now, it was like 8 months and it's still running. From this car, I learned how to troubleshoot some failures such as checking fuses and changing batteries. I would never exchange this car. I will make it look more cool.. ^_^ Report Abuse

Amazing Car & Value jeffmich , 12/20/2014 2dr Coupe 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought my '92 Paseo 3 years ago for $550. I now have over 340K miles on it and it's going strong. It looks great, is fun to drive, and I get over 40 mpg. It's required maintenance (tires, brakes, shocks, spark plugs, etc) but no major repairs. It's currently 23 years old and I see no end in sight. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Nearing the half million mile mark aposak , 06/16/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This has been a backup car and gas saver for myself, family, and friends over the past 5 years. It has been through numerous trips all over the Eastern US, from New England to Florida, as well as a daily commuter around town. I bought it with 216k miles on it, and have put over 200k of my own on. Still has the engine, transmission, and clutch I bought it with, which may be the originals. Burns half a quart of oil for every tank of gas, but I'm still getting 30+ mpg, and it still starts every day. Major repair was welding an exhaust flange back to the pipe. That's it.

Great MPG / Value tommadison , 08/15/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Cheap to repair/insure/put gas in. If you drive under 10k miles a year this is a great car. I have driven across country x2 in it (for new jobs) and have had no issues with it. Bought at 115k miles now at 150k and only had to replace the brakes/tires,