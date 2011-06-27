Used 1992 Toyota Paseo Consumer Reviews
coolness
My uncle gave me his car which is toyota paseo '92. At first, I found it really cool. I like the features and style. Good thing I know how to drive stick shift so my uncle gave me the title of the car as a gift. It's my first car ever. I love the performance though there some few problems with it,. but I never turned me down yet. A friend of mine who has a car shop told me that it won't last for a week when we heard the harsh sound from the engine. And now, it was like 8 months and it's still running. From this car, I learned how to troubleshoot some failures such as checking fuses and changing batteries. I would never exchange this car. I will make it look more cool.. ^_^
Amazing Car & Value
Bought my '92 Paseo 3 years ago for $550. I now have over 340K miles on it and it's going strong. It looks great, is fun to drive, and I get over 40 mpg. It's required maintenance (tires, brakes, shocks, spark plugs, etc) but no major repairs. It's currently 23 years old and I see no end in sight.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Nearing the half million mile mark
This has been a backup car and gas saver for myself, family, and friends over the past 5 years. It has been through numerous trips all over the Eastern US, from New England to Florida, as well as a daily commuter around town. I bought it with 216k miles on it, and have put over 200k of my own on. Still has the engine, transmission, and clutch I bought it with, which may be the originals. Burns half a quart of oil for every tank of gas, but I'm still getting 30+ mpg, and it still starts every day. Major repair was welding an exhaust flange back to the pipe. That's it.
Great MPG / Value
Cheap to repair/insure/put gas in. If you drive under 10k miles a year this is a great car. I have driven across country x2 in it (for new jobs) and have had no issues with it. Bought at 115k miles now at 150k and only had to replace the brakes/tires,
Perfect first car
I bought my 1992 Toyota Paseo 6 months ago at the end of my sophomore year of high school and as a 16 year-old I was pretty nervous about this purchase. I soon fell in love with this car because of its color, cute style, and of course because it's a standard! I bought the car with 165,000 miles and have had only two problems with it (in the course of 3,000 m): the gas peddle became partially detached and only worked when depressed halfway (peddle to the metal), my mother was able to fix this by adjusting the bolt; and the alternator belt needed replacing (which oddly set off the brake light). I get between 31mpg town and 44 highway, which I love. I find this car perfect for me.
Sponsored cars related to the Paseo
Related Used 1992 Toyota Paseo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019