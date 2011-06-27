Used 2018 Toyota Mirai Consumer Reviews

Significant Design Issues, Buyer Beware Krishnan Srini , 08/10/2018 4dr Sedan (electric DD) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I wish I could recommend this car to others given the breakthrough fuel cell technology and the ramifications of this technology on the state of the environment, but I simply can't. Within the second month of leasing this car, we found the Mirai leaking coolant onto our garage floor. Upon taking it to the dealership, we discovered that a pebble from the road went through the front grill and bust a hole in our coolant tank, causing this issue. The design bug is likely due to the way that the Mirai takes in air from the front grill to supply the fuel cell with oxygen, exposing many of the internal components to the external environment. The worst thing about this issue is how Toyota decided to resolve it: refusing to acknowledge their design mistake, forcing us to pay $3000-4000 for the repair (to pay for their liquid gold coolant), since their own design mistakes are apparently not covered by the warranty with the car. And on top of the insulting response from them, they are able to offer no guarantee of fixing this problem in the design, which means the car is still unprotected from any stone on the road. Our dealership has told us that several other customers (with the 2018 Mirai) have come in with the same issue, meaning that this is a widespread problem. Avoid this car, if possible. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Horrible car experiene,free fuel, but hard to find Ken Post , 11/19/2018 4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD) 13 of 17 people found this review helpful It is absolutely horrible to keep fuel in this car. If you like 5 to 10 car lines to get fuel, the get one. They advertise 310 miles per tank, but I get more like 210 miles per tank. The stations are often out of fuel or broken. 3 weekends in a row last summer 2/3 to 3/4 of the stations were out of fuel. There were long lines at the few stations with fuel. Up to 10 cars in line to get fuel. The system that tells you which stations have fuel is UNRELIABLE. There have been over a dozen times in the last 6 months where the system said there was fuel and I could not get fuel from the pump. I have called the fuel company and been told that a station was online while I was standing at the pump and could NOT GET FUEL FROM THAT STATION. It keeps getting worse as they add more cars to the road and add only minimal extra capacity. I have asked if I can return the car because it has gotten so bad, but Toyota has refused to do anything. I am VERY UNHAPPY!!!!! Now they are selling the used Mirai's that came off of leases. You get 3 years of free fuel, but after the 3 years, the cost of fuel is outrageous. Current it's $70 for about 210 miles and the fuel price keeps going up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse