Edmunds Rating
7.3 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2018 Toyota Mirai Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long driving range bests most other battery electrics
  • Comfortable and quiet to drive
  • Limited production guarantees exclusivity
  • Hydrogen stations are few and far between
  • Available only in California
  • Doesn't feel as expensive as it is
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
List Price Estimate
$18,016 - $20,558
Used Mirai for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Which Mirai does Edmunds recommend?

Toyota made buying the Mirai easy. Aside from six exterior color choices and two interior color options, there are no other options or trims available.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.3 / 10

If you're looking to stop burning fossil fuels for transportation but you don't find the driving range and recharging times of battery electric cars to be sufficient, the 2018 Toyota Mirai may be perfect.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, such as the Mirai, convert pressurized hydrogen into electricity that is used to drive an electric motor. Because they are electrically powered, there are no tailpipe emissions. Yet with its tanks full of hydrogen, the Mirai can go about 300 miles, which is more than most other similarly priced battery electric cars, and you can fill it up at a hydrogen refueling station in just a few minutes.

The main issue is that while you can quickly refuel a Mirai with hydrogen, the lack of filling stations will curb your desire for one. For 2018, there are just a handful of stations in California and none in the rest of the country. Also, with seating for four and no fold-down rear seats, the Mirai might not be the best for family use.

What's it like to live with?

To learn more about the Toyota Mirai of this generation, read about our experiences from six months of living with a 2016 Toyota Mirai. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy, especially important given the Mirai's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain. Is a fuel cell vehicle worth the expense and inconvenience? Read through our Toyota Mirai long-term test to see what we think.

2018 Toyota Mirai models

Sales of the 2018 Toyota Mirai are restricted to California because the Golden State is the only state with a hydrogen refueling infrastructure sufficient to support a reasonable driving pattern. As a hydrogen fuel cell car, the Mirai is a laboratory on wheels. Toyota is limiting the production of Mirais to a relatively small number, so all Mirais will be equipped identically, with only one trim level and no options.

It comes pretty well-equipped, though. All Mirais have keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, a navigation system, premium audio, eight-way power-adjustable, and heated seats and a heated steering wheel. It's plenty comfortable.

The fuel cell electric powertrain develops 151 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. The EPA gives the Mirai a 66 miles per kilogram of hydrogen (mpkg) estimate. The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell rates 67 mpkg. Read more about the Mirai's real-world fuel efficiency in our Mirai long-term test.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota Mirai.

Driving

7.5
There's nothing wrong with the way the Mirai drives if you stay within the confines of its green-car mission. There's decent pickup off the line, and its electric propulsion system is as smooth as blended yogurt. Push it a little too hard, however, and the hard, skinny tires struggle to keep up.

Acceleration

7.5
There is nice pickup off the line due to the electric drivetrain's immediate torque delivery. But it never quite feels quick, as demonstrated by its 8.8-second run from 0 to 60 mph. Chalk it up to a hefty curb weight of 4,097 pounds.

Braking

7.0
We measured a typical-for-an-EV 130-foot 60-0 mph panic stop due to skinny, low-drag tires and the aforementioned weight. The brake pedal feel is quite intuitive in normal driving — until someone cuts you off and you must act fast, at which point the response gets jumpy.

Steering

7.0
The steering weight feels about right, neither too light nor too heavy. The Mirai generally goes where it's pointed without delay, but it lacks the feedback that lets a driver know exactly how much to turn the wheel to carve the intended path.

Handling

7.0
The Mirai feels coordinated and balanced in daily use, and it is easy to maneuver in tight places. But it begins to feel like a heavy and somewhat narrow car on not-very-grippy tires if you quicken the pace. Better to not be in a big hurry.

Drivability

9.5
Direct-drive electric propulsion means acceleration is seamless with zero shifting. It just goes and goes. Not terribly quickly, you understand, but very smoothly.

Comfort

8.5
Reminiscent of a last-generation Toyota Avalon, the Mirai has comfy seats and delivers a reasonably smooth ride. Most of the time it's a quiet place to pass the miles, with the exception being a few odd, and fairly unobtrusive, background noises from the fuel cell.

Seat comfort

8.0
The handsome front seats are nicely sculpted and offer eight-way power adjustments, but the backrest could stand to have more give. The comfy rear seats are individual buckets with a console armrest in between. All four seats have two-stage seat heaters.

Ride comfort

8.0
The Mirai provides a smooth but not plush ride. Drive over some rough pavement, and you'll notice busy body motion now and again. It's generally pleasing, but it could stand a little more polish.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The electric motor is very quiet, but the fuel cell and regenerative braking systems do generate occasional odd clicks and keening noises. Tire and wind noise is present in small amounts that will pass unnoticed by most.

Interior

7.0
At first, the Mirai seems as spacious as a Toyota Avalon, but it is narrower. The audio and navigation systems are fine, but the gauges and climate controls have been designed to reinforce the Mirai's futuristic image at the expense of ease of use. The fuel cell system limits trunk space, too.

Ease of use

7.0
The touchscreen navigation-audio system is easy to use because of volume and tune knobs, and it responds quickly to touch commands. But its touch-sensitive climate temperature sliders and Prius-like central gauges are questionable.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The wide-opening doors are inviting, and it isn't necessary to duck low to climb in up front. The story is much the same for the backseat passengers, but the roof does slope down a little more back there.

Roominess

7.0
You'll find ample head- and legroom in the front seats, but the cabin tends to feel a bit narrow at the hip and elbow. Rear legroom is reasonable, but headroom starts to feel tight for those taller than 6 feet, and there are only two rear seats.

Visibility

8.0
The slender roof pillars, low door glass and rear three-quarter windows make for good forward and side visibility. A high cowl makes it hard to see the front of the car, but at least front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are standard.

Quality

6.0
It's nicely put together, but the interior materials and general fit and finish look like the $32,000 car it would be if it had a gasoline engine, not the $60,000 one it is because of the fuel-cell hybrid electric drivetrain.

Utility

5.0
Limited small-item storage, an average-size trunk and no pass-through in the back seat make the Mirai better suited for moving people than stuff.

Small-item storage

There is no front center console storage, so you'll need to use the modestly sized glovebox and small front door pockets to store your stuff. There is a rear console box, though.

Cargo space

The trunk is moderately sized, but the rear seats do not fold down and there is no pass-through. What you see is all you get.

Technology

The Mirai comes with driver assist features, a JBL audio system, navigation, and Toyota's own Entune system. This system is Toyota's clunky version of smartphone integration.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.3 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior7.0
Utility5.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Mirai.

5(33%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(67%)
2.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Significant Design Issues, Buyer Beware
Krishnan Srini,08/10/2018
4dr Sedan (electric DD)
I wish I could recommend this car to others given the breakthrough fuel cell technology and the ramifications of this technology on the state of the environment, but I simply can't. Within the second month of leasing this car, we found the Mirai leaking coolant onto our garage floor. Upon taking it to the dealership, we discovered that a pebble from the road went through the front grill and bust a hole in our coolant tank, causing this issue. The design bug is likely due to the way that the Mirai takes in air from the front grill to supply the fuel cell with oxygen, exposing many of the internal components to the external environment. The worst thing about this issue is how Toyota decided to resolve it: refusing to acknowledge their design mistake, forcing us to pay $3000-4000 for the repair (to pay for their liquid gold coolant), since their own design mistakes are apparently not covered by the warranty with the car. And on top of the insulting response from them, they are able to offer no guarantee of fixing this problem in the design, which means the car is still unprotected from any stone on the road. Our dealership has told us that several other customers (with the 2018 Mirai) have come in with the same issue, meaning that this is a widespread problem. Avoid this car, if possible.
Horrible car experiene,free fuel, but hard to find
Ken Post,11/19/2018
4dr Sedan (electric (fuel cell) DD)
It is absolutely horrible to keep fuel in this car. If you like 5 to 10 car lines to get fuel, the get one. They advertise 310 miles per tank, but I get more like 210 miles per tank. The stations are often out of fuel or broken. 3 weekends in a row last summer 2/3 to 3/4 of the stations were out of fuel. There were long lines at the few stations with fuel. Up to 10 cars in line to get fuel. The system that tells you which stations have fuel is UNRELIABLE. There have been over a dozen times in the last 6 months where the system said there was fuel and I could not get fuel from the pump. I have called the fuel company and been told that a station was online while I was standing at the pump and could NOT GET FUEL FROM THAT STATION. It keeps getting worse as they add more cars to the road and add only minimal extra capacity. I have asked if I can return the car because it has gotten so bad, but Toyota has refused to do anything. I am VERY UNHAPPY!!!!! Now they are selling the used Mirai's that came off of leases. You get 3 years of free fuel, but after the 3 years, the cost of fuel is outrageous. Current it's $70 for about 210 miles and the fuel price keeps going up.
Unbelievable
Mirko,12/09/2018
4dr Sedan (electric DD)
If u have a hydrogen station nearby, this is ur car! Once u’ve done the math u realize u have a solid, heavy, quiet commuter that Toyota pays u to drive. Plus it’s more rare than a Ferrari or Bentley on LA roads and as every mile goes by u realize ur net worth is rising / few other cars can do that! It ain’t a Porsche though. 16,000 miles later: PRO - still can't get my head around the fact that i'm enjoying a free new car for 36 months! CON - body damage from accident is EXPENSIVE! better have good insurance.
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Mirai
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
67 city / 67 hwy
Seats 4
1-speed direct drive
Electric (fuel cell)
N/A
See all Used 2018 Toyota Mirai features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Mirai models:

Pre-Collision System
Automatically applies brakes when it detects a likely collision to reduce severity of the crash.
Lane Departure Alert
Provides visual and auditory alerts when the system detects an imminent lane departure.
Automatic High Beams
Switches the headlights' high-beam setting on and off automatically depending on circumstances.

