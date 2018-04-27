It is absolutely horrible to keep fuel in this car. If you like 5 to 10 car lines to get fuel, the get one. They advertise 310 miles per tank, but I get more like 210 miles per tank. The stations are often out of fuel or broken. 3 weekends in a row last summer 2/3 to 3/4 of the stations were out of fuel. There were long lines at the few stations with fuel. Up to 10 cars in line to get fuel. The system that tells you which stations have fuel is UNRELIABLE. There have been over a dozen times in the last 6 months where the system said there was fuel and I could not get fuel from the pump. I have called the fuel company and been told that a station was online while I was standing at the pump and could NOT GET FUEL FROM THAT STATION. It keeps getting worse as they add more cars to the road and add only minimal extra capacity. I have asked if I can return the car because it has gotten so bad, but Toyota has refused to do anything. I am VERY UNHAPPY!!!!! Now they are selling the used Mirai's that came off of leases. You get 3 years of free fuel, but after the 3 years, the cost of fuel is outrageous. Current it's $70 for about 210 miles and the fuel price keeps going up.

