2018 Toyota Mirai Review
Pros & Cons
- Long driving range bests most other battery electrics
- Comfortable and quiet to drive
- Limited production guarantees exclusivity
- Hydrogen stations are few and far between
- Available only in California
- Doesn't feel as expensive as it is
Which Mirai does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating 7.3 / 10
If you're looking to stop burning fossil fuels for transportation but you don't find the driving range and recharging times of battery electric cars to be sufficient, the 2018 Toyota Mirai may be perfect.
Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, such as the Mirai, convert pressurized hydrogen into electricity that is used to drive an electric motor. Because they are electrically powered, there are no tailpipe emissions. Yet with its tanks full of hydrogen, the Mirai can go about 300 miles, which is more than most other similarly priced battery electric cars, and you can fill it up at a hydrogen refueling station in just a few minutes.
The main issue is that while you can quickly refuel a Mirai with hydrogen, the lack of filling stations will curb your desire for one. For 2018, there are just a handful of stations in California and none in the rest of the country. Also, with seating for four and no fold-down rear seats, the Mirai might not be the best for family use.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the Toyota Mirai of this generation, read about our experiences from six months of living with a 2016 Toyota Mirai. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy, especially important given the Mirai's hydrogen fuel cell powertrain. Is a fuel cell vehicle worth the expense and inconvenience? Read through our Toyota Mirai long-term test to see what we think.
2018 Toyota Mirai models
Sales of the 2018 Toyota Mirai are restricted to California because the Golden State is the only state with a hydrogen refueling infrastructure sufficient to support a reasonable driving pattern. As a hydrogen fuel cell car, the Mirai is a laboratory on wheels. Toyota is limiting the production of Mirais to a relatively small number, so all Mirais will be equipped identically, with only one trim level and no options.
It comes pretty well-equipped, though. All Mirais have keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, a navigation system, premium audio, eight-way power-adjustable, and heated seats and a heated steering wheel. It's plenty comfortable.
The fuel cell electric powertrain develops 151 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. The EPA gives the Mirai a 66 miles per kilogram of hydrogen (mpkg) estimate. The Honda Clarity Fuel Cell rates 67 mpkg. Read more about the Mirai's real-world fuel efficiency in our Mirai long-term test.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.5
Interior7.0
Utility5.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.3 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|5.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Mirai models:
- Pre-Collision System
- Automatically applies brakes when it detects a likely collision to reduce severity of the crash.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Provides visual and auditory alerts when the system detects an imminent lane departure.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches the headlights' high-beam setting on and off automatically depending on circumstances.
